Irwin homered twice in the Polar Bears' 10-6 win over Shippensburg.
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 22.
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 7-1 11-1 Chambersburg 6-1 9-1 Cumberland Valley 5-3 7-4 State College 4-4 4-5-1 Red Land 3-4 7-5 Mifflin County 3-4 6-4 Cedar Cliff 2-5 3-7 Altoona 0-8 0-8
Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 8-0 11-0 Palmyra 7-1 8-2 Carlisle 6-2 8-4 Lower Dauphin 3-4 5-7 Hershey 3-5 3-9 Bishop McDevitt 2-6 2-7 Gettysburg 1-5 1-9 CD East 0-7 0-9
Team Division Overall Big Spring 7-1 10-2 Northern 7-1 9-2 Greencastle 6-2 8-2 Shippensburg 5-3 8-4 Waynesboro 4-4 6-6 West Perry 2-6 4-8 Boiling Springs 1-7 2-9 James Buchanan 0-8 1-10
Team Division Overall East Pennsboro 7-0 8-1 Middletown 4-2 8-3 Harrisburg 5-2 6-4 Trinity 5-3 6-4 Susquehanna Twp. 3-4 3-6 Camp Hill 1-6 3-7 Milton Hershey 0-8 1-9 Monday's Schedule
Red Land at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bella DeMaio hit a game-tying home run, the Mechanicsburg defense turned a triple play, and the Wildcats walked off with a 3-2 victory over Palmyra Tuesday.
Mechanicsburg at Wilson, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Shippensburg at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday's Schedule
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4 p.m.
Photos: Central Dauphin softball rides early surge past Cumberland Valley
Central Dauphin's Casey Loser, left, crosses home plate as Cumberland Valley's Ady Machemer holds the play during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Maddie Martin, left, gets the out on a run down back to second base against Central Dauphin's Megan Fisher, right, during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Morgan, right, misses the catch at second base as Central Dauphin's Gabby Shirk during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Central Dauphin's Allie Wenrich, center, crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Central Dauphin's Mason Fisher, left, pops up after a safe slide ahead of the catch from Cumberland Valley's Emma Morgan during the first inning of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley has a quick conference on the mound during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley Maddie Martin catches a high pop fly to the infield to make the out during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Annika Shearer, left, makes it safely to second base in front of Central Dauphin's Kayla Fletcher during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Central Dauphin's Bree Lock, front, fields a ground ball hit by Cumberland Valley's Sydney May as Graysen Trybulski, back, makes a safe slide into second base during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Gabby Trybulski, bottom, makes a safe slide into home plate to score a run in front of Central Dauphin's Maddie Paul catcher during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Maddie Martin, left, waits for the ball to reach her as Central Dauphin's Gabby Shirt makes it to second base during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley pitcher Sydney May fires in a strike during the first inning of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Wednesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!