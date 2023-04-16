A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 15.
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Central Dauphin
| 5-1
| 8-1
| Chambersburg
| 4-1
| 5-1
| Cumberland Valley
| 4-2
| 6-2
| Mifflin County
| 3-2
| 6-2
| Red Land
| 3-3
| 4-3
| State College
| 3-3
| 3-3-1
| Cedar Cliff
| 1-5
| 1-6
| Altoona
| 0-6
| 0-6
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Mechanicsburg
| 6-0
| 9-0
| Palmyra
| 6-0
| 7-1
| Carlisle
| 4-2
| 6-3
| Lower Dauphin
| 2-3
| 2-5
| Bishop McDevitt
| 2-4
| 2-5
| Hershey
| 2-4
| 2-7
| Gettysburg
| 0-4
| 0-8
| CD East
| 0-5
| 0-6
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Greencastle
| 5-1
| 7-1
| Big Spring
| 5-1
| 6-1
| Northern
| 5-1
| 6-2
| Shippensburg
| 4-2
| 6-2
| West Perry
| 2-4
| 3-6
| Waynesboro
| 2-4
| 3-6
| Boiling Springs
| 1-5
| 2-6
| James Buchanan
| 0-6
| 0-7
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| East Pennsboro
| 4-0
| 5-1
| Middletown
| 4-2
| 6-3
| Harrisburg
| 4-2
| 5-2
| Trinity
| 3-2
| 5-2
| Susquehanna Twp.
| 2-3
| 2-4
| Camp Hill
| 1-4
| 3-5
| Milton Hershey
| 0-5
| 1-6
Monday's schedule
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday's schedule
Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday's schedule
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
