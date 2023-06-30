The book on the 2023 high school softball season is officially closed, which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Softball Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Sammy Magee, so., P/1B, Northern

Magee’s breakout sophomore season featured a storybook ending, as she crossed home plate for the winning run in the PIAA Class 5A championship game against Shaler Area to clinch Northern’s first state softball title. To get there, Magee also started in the pitching circle throughout Northern’s historic postseason run, registering shutouts in the District 3 title game and the first two rounds of the state tournament. She pitched a complete game in the Bears’ 3-2 walk-off win over Shaler.

Coach of the Year

Emily Quatrale, Northern

Quatrale piloted the Polar Bears on a run to the program’s first District 3 and PIAA titles in her fifth year at the helm. Under the former Messiah player’s guidance, Northern put together a 24-4 record with all four losses coming against state-qualifying opponents.

First Team

Cierra Bender, sr., P, Shippensburg

In her Shippensburg swan song, the Sacred Heart commit racked up 130 strikeouts over 426 batters faced and posted a 2.08 earned-run average on her way to an 8-7 record. At the plate, Bender led the Greyhounds in batting average (.526), on-base percentage (.604) and slugging (.842), hits (40), doubles (13), RBIs (23) and runs (32). 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Madalyn Black, sr., OF, Big Spring

A catalyst for a Bulldogs team that returned to the district playoffs for the third straight year, Black covered plenty of ground defensively from center field and sparked offense from the leadoff position. Black batted .410 with 10 home runs. In total, she drove in 27 runs and scored 30. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Jackie Capers, sr., P, East Pennsboro

Capers capped her career at East Pennsboro by posting a 13-8 record and helping the Panthers retain their Mid-Penn Capital Division title, advance to the District 3 Class 4A title game and qualify for the state tournament. Capers posted a 2.47 ERA and struck out 136 batters. She also hit .464 to lead the Panthers with seven doubles and 22 RBIs. 2022 Player of the Year.

Boiling Springs Emma Decker Starting catcher Emma Decker has been one of the senior leaders for a Boiling Springs program building an identity under first-year head coach…

Emma Decker, sr., C, Boiling Springs

Decker provided consistency for the Bubblers in head coach Eric Dershem’s first year at the helm. One of the area’s top defensive backstops, she also batted .441 to lead the team with an on-base percentage of .479 while slugging .559. She led the Bubblers in hits (30) and RBIs (20) with one home run. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Hailey Irwin, sr., OF, Northern

The Lock Haven commit finished her prep career in style, powering the Polar Bears to District 3 and PIAA Class 5A gold. Irwin led the state champions in hits (40), RBIs (48) and home runs (13). In the state title game against Shaler, Irwin went 1 for 4, scoring one of the Polar Bears’ three runs, and authored a double play in the top of the eighth inning when she caught a fly out and threw out a Shaler runner trying to score on a tag from third base. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Alexis Kline, so., INF/P, Carlisle

The sophomore showcased an array of skills for a Thundering Herd team that finished just one spot outside of the District 3 playoffs. Kline’s slash line (.562/.610/.890) led the Carlisle lineup. She also collected 41 hits to lead the team while striking out once in 73 at-bats. Three of those hits went over the fence, and she drove in 38 runs in total. As a pitcher, Kline posted a 2.68 ERA over 47 innings.

Sydney May, so., P/SS, Cumberland Valley

In the middle of the Eagles’ run to the state semifinals, May recorded her 200th strikeout, part of a stellar sophomore season that saw her register 160 strikeouts to 29 walks with a 1.90 ERA over 160 innings. She also collected 39 hits to tie for the team lead and drove in 25 runs, helping Cumberland Valley collect a district title. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Emma Morgan, jr., 2B, Cumberland Valley

Occupying the No. 3 spot in the Cumberland Valley lineup, Morgan complemented her sound defensive play at second base with a .440 batting average. She drove in 30 runs to match the team-high total and scored 25 runs. Morgan’s 37 hits included eight doubles, two triples and four home runs. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Sam Rybacki, so., P/OF, Mechanicsburg

Rybacki grew into her role as the Wildcats’ go-to pitcher, alongside Jada Lacey, posting a 1.98 ERA on 1.05 walks plus hits per inning pitched over 95 2/3 innings. She also batted .400 with 20 RBIs. The junior’s season highlights included a no-hitter against Gettysburg, a win over eventual state champion Northern in a regular-season finale and a postseason run that included a trip to the District 3 title game and the program’s first state tournament appearance. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Second Team

Emily Bittner, sr., C, Mechanicsburg

Maddie Martin, jr., INF, Cumberland Valley

Tayler Yoder, jr., INF, Northern

Jana Fetterman, sr., INF, Carlisle

Hannah Keith, fr., OF, Northern

Irys Kline, so., OF, East Pennsboro

Annika Shearer, so., OF, Cumberland Valley

Jada Lacey, so., P/OF, Mechanicsburg

Fallon Feaser, sr., P/INF, Big Spring

Molly Whitmyer, sr., C/INF, Trinity

Honorable Mentions

Pitchers: Annika Barbour, jr., Red Land; Macy Barnhart, sr., Carlisle; Riley Kunkle, sr., Camp Hill; Delaney Lawyer, sr., Boiling Springs; Riley Mullen, jr., Shippensburg; Maddie Smith, sr., Trinity

Catchers: Katelyn Coldren, sr., Carlisle; Jaden Hair, sr., Big Spring; Chelsea Hoover, fr., East Pennsboro; Olivia Lebitz, jr.,Shippensburg; Keira Price, jr., Cedar Cliff.

Infielders: Kayla Altizer, sr., Shippensburg; Allie Aschenbrenner, jr., Trinity; Kelsea Harshbarger, sr., Mechanicsburg; Ella Harter, jr., East Pennsboro; Zoe Holbert, sr., East Pennsboro; Raychael Holtry, sr., Big Spring; Jessie Li, sr., Northern; Nalyssa Nerat, jr., East Pennsboro; Lauren Paul, so., Mechanicsburg; Emily Randalls, jr., Northern; Karlye Strawser, sr., Red Land.

Outfielders: Isabell Allen, fr., Boiling Springs; Madison Badali, sr., East Pennsboro; Bella DeMaio, jr., Mechanicsburg; Izzy Fry, fr., Big Spring; Laney Gilbert, jr., Shippensburg; Molly Maney, jr., Trinity; Emmalee Mowery, sr., Cedar Cliff.