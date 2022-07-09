2022 All-Sentinel Softball Team: East Pennsboro's Capers caps season as Player of the Year

The book on the 2022 high school softball season has officially closed, which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Softball Team, which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Jackie Capers, jr., P, East Pennsboro

At the center of the Panthers’ run to a 15-4 record and their second consecutive Mid-Penn Capital Division title, Capers posted a 1.62 ERA, collecting 126 strikeouts and a no-hitter along the way. She allowed one earned run in a 6-2 complete-game win over Big Spring in the Mid-Penn semifinals. At the plate, she batted .345 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 RBIs. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Gail Hiestand, Mechanicsburg

Under Hiestand’s guidance, the Wildcats finished the season with a 16-8 record and a share of the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title. Mechanicsburg opened the District 3 playoffs on the road, defeating Elizabethtown 4-3 for the program’s first postseason victory since 1979.

First Team

Irys Kline, fr., OF, East Pennsboro: Finishing her standout freshman season with a .525 batting average, six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBIs, Kline's performance earned her Mid-Penn Capital Player of the Year honors and a first-team all-state selection.

Madalyn Black, jr., OF, Big Spring: Black set the table for the Bulldogs, scoring 35 runs while driving in 18 and batting .355. She scored at least one run in each of Big Spring’s district and state playoff games. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Madison Badali, jr., OF, East Pennsboro: Badali’s big season included a .453 batting average, six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs. The Mid-Penn Capital first-team all-star recorded five of those RBIs in a 13-6 win over Trinity May 9. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Cierra Bender, jr., P, Shippensburg: Picking up where she left off as a sophomore, Bender posted a 1.27 ERA while striking out 205 batters over 132 1/3 innings. She finished with a 15-4 record, leading the Greyhounds to a fourth-place finish in districts and a berth in the Class 5A state tournament. 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Sydney May, fr., 1B/P, Cumberland Valley: Providing a spark for the Eagles at the plate and in the circle, May batted .424 with five doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs to complement a pitching performance that saw her collect 50 strikeouts to 14 walks over 51 innings.

Emma Morgan, so., 2B Cumberland Valley: With a .477 batting average, five doubles, a home run and 17 RBIs, Morgan helped the Eagles forge a 15-4 record and secure the No. 3 seed in the District 3 Class 6A tournament. She also received second-team all-state honors.

Fallon Feaser, jr., P/2B, Big Spring: A key cog in the Big Spring machine, Feaser batted .493 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs. The Mid-Penn Colonial’s Co-Player of the Year alongside Cierra Bender, Feaser also posted an 8-3 record from the pitching circle. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Zoe Holbert, jr., SS, East Pennsboro: One of the catalysts for the Panthers, Holbert collected six doubles, a triple and 24 RBIs while batting .492 for the Capital Division champions. She went 4 for 4 with five RBIs in a 9-4 win over Cedar Cliff May 11 and was named a Mid-penn Capital first team all-star. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team

Emilee Sullivan, sr., 3B, Big Spring: Sullivan added bite to the Bulldogs’ lineup, batting .309 with eight doubles two triples, four home runs and 32 RBIs. The Shippensburg University commit drove in a pair of runs in the District 3 Class 5A championship game against Hamburg. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention

Olivia Lebitz, so., C, Shippensburg: A first team all-state selection, Lebitz led the Greyhounds with six home runs and finished in a tie with Cierra Bender for the team-high batting average at .434. She also received Mid-Penn Colonial first team honors.

Second Team

Addy Gregg, sr., P, Carlisle

Madisyn Saposnek, sr., P, Mechanicsburg

Molly Whitmyer, jr., C, Trinity

Rylee Piper, jr., P/DH, Big Spring

Ryan Smith, sr., 1B, Trinity

Gracie Johnson, sr., 2B, Shippensburg

Kiersten White, sr., SS, Big Spring

Kendra Grove, sr., 3B, Mechanicsburg

Taylor Rice, sr., OF, Boiling Springs

Katelyn Coldren, jr., OF, Carlisle

Honorable Mentions

Pitchers: Mandy Wenerick, sr., Cedar Cliff; Riley Kunkle, jr., Camp Hill; Madison Smith, jr., Trinity; Liviah Furjanic, fr., Camp Hill; Raychael Holtry, jr., Big Spring; Evelyn Coburn, jr., Cumberland Valley; Sidney Schoffstall, jr., Boiling Springs;

Catchers: Emma Decker, jr., Boiling Springs; Emily Bittner, so., Mechanicsburg; Becca Wiley, sr., Northern; Marissa Schell, sr., East Pennsboro; Grace Christensen, sr., Camp Hill

Infielders: Karley Strawser, jr., Red Land; Lexi Barker, so., Red Land; Annika Barbour, so., Red Land; Karsyn Peifer, Red Land; Savannah Depietress, sr., Cumberland Valley; Eliza Lane, jr., Cedar Cliff; Lauren Paul, jr., Mechanicsburg; Macy Barnhart, jr., Carlisle; Taylor Yoder, so., Northern; Kayla Altizer, jr., Shippensburg; Maya Fields, jr., Boiling Springs; Nalyssa Nerat, so., East Pennsboro; Josie Shermeyer, sr., East Pennsboro.

Outfielders: Emmalee Mowery, jr., Cedar Cliff; Sam Rybacki, so., Mechanicsburg; Hailey Irwin, jr., Northern; Laney Gilbert, so., Shippensburg; Molly Maney, so., Trinity; Molly Swope, sr., East Pennsboro.