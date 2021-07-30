2021 All-Sentinel Softball Team: Shippensburg's Cierra Bender earns Player of the Year with sophomore surge

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Mike Gutshall, Big Spring: The 2021 season was filled with uncertainties for every team, but for Gutshall’s Bulldogs, the unknowns may have been more apparent. With a younger roster, the Big Spring skipper led his team to a 15-5 record and to the program’s first District Three postseason berth in five years. While the Bulldogs fell in the Class 4A quarterfinals, Big Spring more than doubled its seven-win total in its previous campaign.
First Team
Ryan Smith, jr., UTIL, Trinity: They don’t come much more consistent than Smith. The Shamrock junior rocked the Mid-Penn this season, boasting a .606 batting average with seven doubles, three triples and 15 RBIs. After an 8-12 2019 season, Smith helped rally the troops to the tune of a 16-3 2021 campaign. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
District 3 Softball: Top-seeded Trinity loses heartbreaker to Bermudian Springs in Class 3A semifinals
Molly Whitmyer, so., C, Trinity: Another sophomore making her varsity debut, Whitmyer shined in all aspects of the game, tagging opposing hurlers in the box and holding down the fort behind the plate for Trinity. Whitmyer capped her 2021 season with a .593 batting average which included four home runs and 42 RBIs.
Lindsey Haser, jr., SS/P, Trinity: Like her teammate, Haser plated 42 runs for the Shamrocks. However, she complemented the plethora of RBIs with a .537 batting average, a team-high seven triples and five homers. The Shippensburg University commit also rifled a team-best 2.23 ERA from the circle. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Jess Lindsay, sr., C, Shippensburg: As the only senior for Mike Peters' Greyhounds, Lindsay took on a leadership role this season. Not only calling Bender’s games from behind the dish, Lindsay also haunted opposing pitchers when she stepped into the batter’s box. She finished her senior campaign with a .521 batting average, nine doubles and 26 RBIs.
Bella Schmidt, sr., SS, Northern: Not many can say they’ve driven in 11 runs in one game. Schmidt can, as she did so against James Buchanan this season. The senior shortstop finished her 2021 campaign with a .419 batting average, six home runs, 36 RBIs and 33 runs. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Zoe Holbert, so., SS, East Pennsboro: Holbert led the Panthers with a .452 batting average this season. She also displayed some pop off the bat, cranking two home runs while plating 20 runs.
District 3 Softball: Zoe Holbert's seventh-inning homer secures East Pennsboro's Class 4A quarterfinal win over Big Spring
Carly Galbraith, sr., SS, Boiling Springs: Nothing says ending your high school career on a high note like a .542 batting average. To go along with her bevy of hits, Galbraith sent seven balls over the outfield fence, scratched across 25 runs and scored on 30 occasions, leading the team in each category. She broke the Boiling Springs single-season record in home runs (seven) and career home runs (10). 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Sydney Hutcheson, sr., INF, Cumberland Valley: Hutcheson kept a torrid bat in her senior campaign, leading the Eagles with a .466 batting average, 34 knocks and seven stolen bases. She also plated 16 runs and scored a team-best 26 runs. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Jackie Capers, so., P, East Pennsboro: Capers’ rise ball had batters going down by way of the pop out all season. The East Pennsboro hurler threw 105 innings, taking the mound in all of the Panthers’ games. Across her 18 appearances, Capers punched out 155 and sported a 1.73 ERA.
Marissa Schell, jr., C/1B, East Pennsboro: Schell was the only other Panther to crack the .400 batting mark, capping her final season with a .403 average. The senior backstop laced nine doubles, one home run and drove in a team-high 24 runs. She also owned a perfect fielding percentage from behind the dish. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Maddie Smith, so., P, Trinity: In any situation, head coach Glenn Reinhardt could turn to his sophomore standout to toe the rubber. Smith worked 60 1/3 innings for the Shamrocks across 16 appearances, wringing up 126, scattering 21 hits and notching a 2.78 ERA. Smith also slashed .447 at the plate.
Honorable Mentions
Pitchers: Sadie Groff, sr., Big Spring; Addy Gregg, jr., Carlisle; Riley Kunkle, so., Camp Hill; Ali Wagner, sr., Cumberland Valley; Madisyn Saposnek, jr., Mechanicsburg; Annika Barbour, fr., Red Land.
Catcher: Emily Bittner, fr., Mechanicsburg; Bekah Wiley, jr., Northern.
Infielders: Emilee Sullivan, jr., 2B/3B, Big Spring; Fallon Feaser, so., INF, Big Spring; Olivia Hamme, sr., INF, Cumberland Valley; Josie Shermeyer, jr., 2B, East Pennsboro; Madison Tate, so., 1B, East Pennsboro; Alyssa Mackay, jr., 1B, Northern; Ally Thrush, so., SS, Shippensburg; Olivia Varner, fr., 1B, Trinity; Allie Aschembremmer, fr., 2B, Trinity.
Outfielders: Madalyn Black, so., Big Spring; Erica Paisley, sr., Big Spring;Taylor Rice, jr., Boiling Springs; Madison Badali, so., East Pennsboro; Molly Swope, jr., East Pennsboro; Jordan Sellers, sr., Mechanicsburg; Molly Maney, fr., Trinity.
Utility: Mandy Wenerick, jr., 3B/P, Cedar Cliff; Kendra Grove, jr., C/3B, Mechanicsburg; Paige Loudenslager, sr., P/3B, Northern.
Cards produced by Joshua Vaughn.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.