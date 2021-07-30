2021 All-Sentinel Softball Team: Shippensburg's Cierra Bender earns Player of the Year with sophomore surge

Lindsey Haser, jr., SS/P, Trinity: Like her teammate, Haser plated 42 runs for the Shamrocks. However, she complemented the plethora of RBIs with a .537 batting average, a team-high seven triples and five homers. The Shippensburg University commit also rifled a team-best 2.23 ERA from the circle. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jess Lindsay, sr., C, Shippensburg: As the only senior for Mike Peters' Greyhounds, Lindsay took on a leadership role this season. Not only calling Bender’s games from behind the dish, Lindsay also haunted opposing pitchers when she stepped into the batter’s box. She finished her senior campaign with a .521 batting average, nine doubles and 26 RBIs.

Bella Schmidt, sr., SS, Northern: Not many can say they’ve driven in 11 runs in one game. Schmidt can, as she did so against James Buchanan this season. The senior shortstop finished her 2021 campaign with a .419 batting average, six home runs, 36 RBIs and 33 runs. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.

Zoe Holbert, so., SS, East Pennsboro: Holbert led the Panthers with a .452 batting average this season. She also displayed some pop off the bat, cranking two home runs while plating 20 runs.