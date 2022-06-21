Softball: Mid-Penn takes 2 of 3 in Day 1 of the Carpenter Cup Classic

East Pennsboro’s Jackie Capers and Juniata’s Elizabeth Gaisior combined for a five-inning no-hitter and the Mid-Penn softball team’s bats exploded for a 12-run first inning as Mid-Penn jetted off with a 12-0 win over Philadelphia PCCAF in their second game of the Carpenter Classic Tuesday at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

It was the first win of a two-victory day for Mid-Penn as they later went on to defeat Berks County 16-6 in their final game of the day. Mid-Penn dropped its opening contest Tuesday, a 7-0 loss to Olympic Colonial.

In the Game 2 triumph, it was Capers who dealt most of the magic, working four innings and striking out nine. Gaisior slammed the door in the fifth where she punched out three batters and issued a walk. Offensively, other Sentinel-area representatives — Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender and Olivia Lebitz and East Penn’s Irys Kline — helped produce the win. Bender went 1 for 3 at the dish with an RBI, Lebitz posted an RBI on a hit by pitch and Kline smacked a lone knock and worked a free pass.

Bender’s bat remained steady in the Game 3 runaway over Berks, as the recent Sacred Heart University pledge pumped out three hits across four plate appearances and drove in a pair of runs. Trinity’s Molly Whitmyer also got in the mix with a pair of doubles in four trips to the plate and chased home three RBIs. Bender also pitched in the Game 1 defeat and was tagged with loss in four innings of work. She scattered five hits, surrendered seven runs (five earned) and fanned five.

Mid-Penn, the No. 2 seed in the Group D bracket, will face the top-seed from the Group B contingent Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0