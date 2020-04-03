Social Media Distancing: Bingo, social distance passing and senior spotlights this week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the stay-at-home order extended to the end of April, the hopes of being able to get back onto the diamond, field, court or track have been dashed for the foreseeable future.

Still, that doesn't mean we all can't keep occupied and have a little fun while we do it.

We've been watching what some of our local schools, athletes and coaches have been up to on social media, playing games and honoring seniors in different ways.

So check out what we were able to find this week:

1. Showing off those handling skills

Ally Brehm's Carlisle girls lacrosse players might not be able to play on the field, but it's still no excuse to not keep the handling skills in check. Alexandra Kelley, a sophomore, compiled a fun video of the team all coming together through video trickery to show off their skills.

2. Cumberland Valley swimming honoring seniors

All week the Cumberland Valley swimming and diving twitter account has been posting tweets to honor their seniors with links to videos for each student that's being highlighted. Here's one of several you can find on their feed:

3. Can you take on the challenge?