Social Media Distancing: Bingo, social distance passing and senior spotlights this week

With the stay-at-home order extended to the end of April, the hopes of being able to get back onto the diamond, field, court or track have been dashed for the foreseeable future.
Still, that doesn't mean we all can't keep occupied and have a little fun while we do it.
We've been watching what some of our local schools, athletes and coaches have been up to on social media, playing games and honoring seniors in different ways.
So check out what we were able to find this week:
1. Showing off those handling skills
Ally Brehm's Carlisle girls lacrosse players might not be able to play on the field, but it's still no excuse to not keep the handling skills in check. Alexandra Kelley, a sophomore, compiled a fun video of the team all coming together through video trickery to show off their skills.
2. Cumberland Valley swimming honoring seniors
All week the Cumberland Valley swimming and diving twitter account has been posting tweets to honor their seniors with links to videos for each student that's being highlighted. Here's one of several you can find on their feed:
Congratulations to Marah Rice @rice_marah a member of our CV Swimming and Diving @cvswimdive Graduating Class of 2020 @CVSDeagles @cveye— CV Eagles Swim/Dive (@cvswimdive) April 3, 2020
🎥 |https://t.co/HUs1PXbnQQ pic.twitter.com/4pwuS3YhdK
3. Can you take on the challenge?
USA Field Hockey posted an obstacle course challenge for anyone to participate in. Those interested were charged with coming up with a creative challenge to show off their best hockey skills. Cumberland Valley field hockey shared videos from several of their players, and also head coach Ashley Taylor, all showing their creativity and skills. #obstaclecoursechallenge
Love Caroline's creativity with the #obstaclecoursechallenge from @USAFieldHockey pic.twitter.com/yPpDJTWAp5— CV Field Hockey (@CVFH_Eagles) April 1, 2020
4. Bingo!
Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse challenged its seniors with a fun little game of bingo. Only the squares have all been filled with various exercises to complete. How do you think you might be able to complete this bingo card?
Here’s a little Friday fun from our seniors!— CV Girls Lacrosse (@CVgirlslax) April 3, 2020
Complete this bingo and tag us in your tweet with #BINGO🥍🥍🥍 #CVGLAX❤️🦅🥍 pic.twitter.com/LX7Xtgvlgf
5. Throwback Thursday
Camp Hill boys basketball have been honoring their seniors in a slightly different way by comparing the seniors to their freshman photos. Take a look and see how these Lions have changed in the past four years. #ThrowbackThursday
THROWBACK THURSDAY: CONNOR TRUMPY @CTrumpy FRESHMAN ➡️ SENIOR. #LionPride #GoLions #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/JQkdOMqKx1— Camp Hill Boys Basketball (@CHLionsHoops) April 2, 2020
6. Big Spring shining the spotlight
Big Spring baseball have also joined in by highlighting several of their senior players. Each senior has been given a bio including their college commitment and a nice collage of photos. #family
Our Spotlight today is Brock Piper. Brock is a 4 yr starter and captain for the Bulldogs. Earning multiple honors along the way, Brock is versatile and can play multiple positions. C/P/INF. Next year he will continue his playing days at D1 George Mason. ⚾️@brockpiper_24 #family pic.twitter.com/ZRee9JqKZR— Big Spring Baseball (@bigspringbsball) April 3, 2020
