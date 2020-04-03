You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Social Media Distancing: Bingo, social distance passing and senior spotlights this week
HS Sports

Social Media Distancing: Bingo, social distance passing and senior spotlights this week

With the stay-at-home order extended to the end of April, the hopes of being able to get back onto the diamond, field, court or track have been dashed for the foreseeable future.

Still, that doesn't mean we all can't keep occupied and have a little fun while we do it.

We've been watching what some of our local schools, athletes and coaches have been up to on social media, playing games and honoring seniors in different ways.

So check out what we were able to find this week:

1. Showing off those handling skills

Ally Brehm's Carlisle girls lacrosse players might not be able to play on the field, but it's still no excuse to not keep the handling skills in check. Alexandra Kelley, a sophomore, compiled a fun video of the team all coming together through video trickery to show off their skills. 

2. Cumberland Valley swimming honoring seniors

All week the Cumberland Valley swimming and diving twitter account has been posting tweets to honor their seniors with links to videos for each student that's being highlighted. Here's one of several you can find on their feed: 

3. Can you take on the challenge?

USA Field Hockey posted an obstacle course challenge for anyone to participate in. Those interested were charged with coming up with a creative challenge to show off their best hockey skills. Cumberland Valley field hockey shared videos from several of their players, and also head coach Ashley Taylor, all showing their creativity and skills. #obstaclecoursechallenge

4. Bingo!

Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse challenged its seniors with a fun little game of bingo. Only the squares have all been filled with various exercises to complete. How do you think you might be able to complete this bingo card? 

5. Throwback Thursday

Camp Hill boys basketball have been honoring their seniors in a slightly different way by comparing the seniors to their freshman photos. Take a look and see how these Lions have changed in the past four years. #ThrowbackThursday

6. Big Spring shining the spotlight

Big Spring baseball have also joined in by highlighting several of their senior players. Each senior has been given a bio including their college commitment and a nice collage of photos. #family

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News