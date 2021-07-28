Youth Soccer: Penn FC's Cumberland County players cherish national championship

Lightning struck this summer in central Pennsylvania, and it struck gold.
Penn F.C.’s 2004 girls Lightning team, which included three players from Cumberland County, captured the United States Youth Soccer under-17 national championship Sunday and celebrated at a gathering Wednesday evening.
“This group has been together for quite some time now,” said Penn F.C. coach Bill Becher, “and we saw a lot of good things in front of them. I don’t know that you could say we saw a national championship in front of them, but we saw this as a team that had a chance to do some really special things.”
The team’s roster included Mia Byus, a rising senior outside back/wing at Carlisle, and Lilly Felician, a rising junior midfielder at Cumberland Valley.It added Paelyn Bayer, a rising junior midfielder at East Pennsboro, after her team in the Penn F.C. Club bowed out of contention in the regional tournament.
“She did a great job for us,” Bechel said. “She came in and gave us a spark, good pace, quickness. She likes to get after people, and we were happy to have her.”
The Lightning opened the USYS National Championship Series in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, with a 2-1 win over Utah’s Celtic F.C., stormed back from an 2-0 deficit to earn a draw against Georgia’s C.F.C. Red Star and posted a 3-1 victory over Sporting Saint Louis Rangers to advance to the bracket round.
“At the end of every game, it was just so exciting,” Felician said as the gold medals hanging from her neck clanged and reflected the late-afternoon sun. “It wasn’t just a regular win. It was a win at the national tournament to keep getting us closer to the end goal.”
After a 2-1 win over Los Angeles S.C. Bradbury in Saturday’s semifinal, Penn defeated Celtic again, 2-0, for the national title. The Lightning struck early with a goal from Lower Dauphin’s Kristen Economopoulos in the fifth minute and added a second-half goal from Central Dauphin’s Alex Murphy.
The Lightning’s road to the national championship included an East Regional crown that Penn captured by posting a 6-0-0 record and outscoring opponents 24-4. The Lightning qualified for regionals by capturing the State Cup that had eluded the group. Penn had reached the State Cup finals in 2018 and the semifinals in 2019 before the pandemic shut down the 2020 postseason.
“We were always good,” Bechel said, “and I think we played an attractive style of soccer. We tried to move the ball and do all the right things, but it always seemed like the bigger, faster teams would cause us problems. We were small. Teams would sometimes get over the top of us or score on a free kick.”
Bechel and his fellow coaches thought the girls could level the field.
“We’re still not a big team,” he said, “but we’ve caught up a little bit. We’re as fast as anybody, as quick as anybody and I think, when we’re on the ball, we’re really, really good.”
In the regional final, the Lightning ran into a familiar foe in Mechanicsburg’s Eagle F.C., surrendered the game’s first goal but rallied for a 3-1 victory.
“It was a very physical game, which is what we expected,” Felician said, “but everybody was really kind and congratulatory. I’m super excited to see all the players when I go back to school soccer.”
Felician and Byus, who was out of town after the national tournament, had logged several years with their Penn F.C. club, which had re-branded from the Harrisburg City Islanders and took on the name and logo of the former professional team in the USL.
“Everybody plays their role,” Bechel said, “and everybody has done their part. Mia and Lilly have been with us for a long time. They were key contributors going back two, three years, to help us get to this point.”
The point, and the journey to get there, have yet to take root in their memories, but the Penn F.C. players, coaches and the community supporting them have had their moments, like when the clock ran down to zeros on a field in Florida.
“Everyone was crying,” Bayer said, “and it sank in then. And then when everybody started texting me congratulations, I was like, ‘Wow, we’re national champions.’”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross