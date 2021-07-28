Youth Soccer: Penn FC's Cumberland County players cherish national championship

“We’re still not a big team,” he said, “but we’ve caught up a little bit. We’re as fast as anybody, as quick as anybody and I think, when we’re on the ball, we’re really, really good.”

In the regional final, the Lightning ran into a familiar foe in Mechanicsburg’s Eagle F.C., surrendered the game’s first goal but rallied for a 3-1 victory.

“It was a very physical game, which is what we expected,” Felician said, “but everybody was really kind and congratulatory. I’m super excited to see all the players when I go back to school soccer.”

Felician and Byus, who was out of town after the national tournament, had logged several years with their Penn F.C. club, which had re-branded from the Harrisburg City Islanders and took on the name and logo of the former professional team in the USL.

“Everybody plays their role,” Bechel said, “and everybody has done their part. Mia and Lilly have been with us for a long time. They were key contributors going back two, three years, to help us get to this point.”

The point, and the journey to get there, have yet to take root in their memories, but the Penn F.C. players, coaches and the community supporting them have had their moments, like when the clock ran down to zeros on a field in Florida.