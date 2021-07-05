Youth Soccer: Keystone FC, with 2 teams in nationals, continues its rise

“It was a fantastic experience with them,” Goldsmith said. “They did a lot of soul-searching on their part. They learned a lot about how to persevere through the challenges of being able to play away from home for that period of time, playing at a high level with a lot of expectations. I think they have a lot more confidence going into nationals.”

Despite the success, Goldsmith said he wants to keep the focus on player development and big-game experience while fostering the kids’ love for the game.

“Some of these kids are starting to get mature,” he said, “and they’re really developing their adult personalities when it comes to the sport. When they come off the field and they goof around, you can see that they’re really young. But when they’re in the game, most of them are very dialed in and very serious about what they’re doing with each other.”

Growing together