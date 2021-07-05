Youth Soccer: Keystone FC, with 2 teams in nationals, continues its rise

In 2014, as the Mechanicsburg Soccer Club completed its rebranding as Keystone Football Club, coaches Sean Cochran and Jeff Linnenbach had a vision.
“We both grew up here,” said Cochran, now the program’s executive director, “and we thought we could do things the right way and really make sure a youth soccer club could be great on the West Shore. We’ve found some success with that.”
The success includes a pair of regional championships, and national-tournament berths, for two teams under the Keystone F.C. label. The Premier 08 boys won the Eastern Region Presidents Cup in June to advance to the Presidents Cup nationals scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa. The Premier 03 girls, coached by Cochran, won last week’s East Region tournament to advance to the United States Youth Soccer National Championship Series, the top tournament in U.S. youth soccer, scheduled for July 20-25 in the Bradenton-Sarasota area of Florida.
It has elevated Keystone, based in Mechanicsburg with players from Cumberland County and the surrounding area, into the upper echelon of youth soccer programs in central Pennsylvania.
“It’s been nice that the players haven’t had to drive across the river to go to the East Shore to play,” Cochran said. “We think that we’re doing things right on the West Shore, and we hope we can continue to do that.”
Coming into focus
A Keystone team has advanced to a national tournament in each year since 2018, excluding 2020, when the pandemic halted postseason play. Six teams won state tournaments to qualify for regionals in the same span. Cochran thought the coaching staff’s vision could yield hardware, but the success came ahead of schedule due, in part, to the area’s robust soccer tradition.
“This area has been really strong in soccer,” Cochran said. “It goes back to Messiah (University, which boasts 16 national titles between its men’s and women’s programs at the Division III level). It goes back to Mechanicsburg, Cumberland Valley and Northern having really strong soccer, even back in the ’80s and ‘90s. It even goes back to when the (professional indoor) Harrisburg Heat got started. Things have changed, but some things have just stayed the same.”
Cochran, a 2002 Mechanicsburg graduate, played collegiately at Messiah and returned to coach the Wildcats as an assistant from 2004 to 2012 before heading the girls program from 2012 to 2015. Linnenbach, Keystone’s director of soccer since 2019, graduated from Mechanicsburg in 2007. They’re flanked by a corps of coaches, most of them with local playing or coaching ties, and during the program’s rise, they leaned into coaching education programs.
“I think the quality of our staff as a whole helps,” Cochran said. “Our coaches are at the top. They’re the best of the best around. I think people want to be a part of that, and they want their kids to be surrounded by that.”
The players themselves have played a key role in Keystone’s rise. They populate rosters at every age group on the youth level, with a premier tier, the program’s highest, an elite tier, and the united tier at a competitive recreation level.
“The teams below this are really starting to gain traction,” said Rhett Goldsmith, the Premier 08 boys coach, “because of the attention of the club and the range that we’re starting to draw players in from. The top players want to play at the best places. It’s just natural.”
Road to nationals
Goldsmith’s under-13 crew (23-11-7) lost in the state Presidents Cup bracket to eventual champion Warminster but received a regionals berth as an alternate.
“Everybody thought we were out,” Goldsmith said. “Some parents actually booked vacations.”
But Keystone returned to the pitch and found its confidence, thanks to a turning point served up by assistant coach Joe Gallucci, who helped the players defuse their nerves with music and jokes.
“They just soaked it up and really started to enjoy it,” Goldsmith said. “They were able to laugh, and the confidence came.”
The confidence led to a 3-0 group-stage record with a plus-five goal differential. In the semifinals, Keystone outlasted Virginia’s Loudon Red club in penalty kicks before topping Beading SC, another Pennsylvania team, in the final.
YOUR 2021 @USYouthSoccer EASTERN PRESIDENTS CUP 13U CHAMPIONS @keystone_fc 08 PREMIER!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆#CLAIMtheCUP #IowaBound 👀 pic.twitter.com/tZjtCP2g2L— Eastern PA Youth Soccer (@EPAYouthSoccer) June 23, 2021
“It was a fantastic experience with them,” Goldsmith said. “They did a lot of soul-searching on their part. They learned a lot about how to persevere through the challenges of being able to play away from home for that period of time, playing at a high level with a lot of expectations. I think they have a lot more confidence going into nationals.”
Despite the success, Goldsmith said he wants to keep the focus on player development and big-game experience while fostering the kids’ love for the game.
“Some of these kids are starting to get mature,” he said, “and they’re really developing their adult personalities when it comes to the sport. When they come off the field and they goof around, you can see that they’re really young. But when they’re in the game, most of them are very dialed in and very serious about what they’re doing with each other.”
Growing together
While Goldsmith’s players, 13 and under, played together as a group for less than three years, the players on Cochran’s seasoned roster have played together for years as teammates rising through the club ranks and as foes on their respective high school teams. In 2018, about half the players on the roster won the under-15 Eastern Region title together, becoming the first Keystone team to advance to the NCS. Three years later, the Premier 03 girls (29-3-2) have earned the right to return to the national stage.
Congratulations to @keystone_fc Premier 03 girls on being 2021 @USYouthSoccer Eastern Regional CHAMPIONS!!! 👏🥇🏆 #ROADtoFL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fF0I5HOPYF— Eastern PA Youth Soccer (@EPAYouthSoccer) July 1, 2021
“Everything I’ve asked of them, they’ve done,” Cochran said. “Any accolade you could say about them, you can give them. I think it’s been neat to see them thrive at the club level, but then thrive at the high school level, see them as all-stars and all-state selections and things like that.”
As the girls mined success, more opportunities arose, including offers to play at the next level. Nine players — Shea Collins and Lauren Costello (La Salle), Emily Mashinski and Sophie Goretski (High Point), Halle Engle (Liberty), Delainey Varela-Keen (University of Maryland, Baltimore County), Elena Hinkson (Pittsburgh), Morgan Wood (William & Mary) and Gianna Weigel (Youngstown State) – made Division I commitments. Four others also announced plans to play collegiately.
Preparation for the next level of play is a cornerstone of Keystone’s mission.
“Whatever that level is for those kids,” Cochran said, “whether that’s playing youth, whether that’s playing at the high school varsity or junior varsity level, whether that’s playing at the college or pro level, our goal is just to provide resources and opportunities, great training and a great training environment for those players.”
Beyond the youth level, Keystone’s under-23 team, this summer, joined United Women’s Soccer League Two, a developmental league meant to feed UWS, the national pro-am league that’s one step below the National Women’s Soccer League. Cochran said he plans to field a men’s team at a similar level in the near future.
Keystone’s teams also make an effort to attend each other’s games. In some cases, different-level players from the same group practice together.
“It’s been a really productive environment,” Goldsmith said, “and it ties the academy together.”
Teams also perform community service. Goldsmith’s Premier 08 boys have put together clothing and food drives. The community has responded, donating to a gofundme to help cover the team’s costs for nationals and recognize the success of the area’s players and coaches who have found and built a foundation for youth soccer on the West Shore.
“With the club as a whole,” Cochran said, “there’s a really strong group of people who have grown up in this area. They have seen what soccer was and what soccer can become, and they’ve bought into the vision of that.”
