Youth Soccer: Keystone FC girls fall in national semifinals

The Eagles beat Archbishop Carroll 4-0 in Saturday's PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.
A pair of second-half goals from Impact United S.C. in Saturday's 18-under semifinal ended the Keystone F.C. Premier 03 girls team's season at the United States Youth Soccer's National Championship Series in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Impact United (3-1-0-0), a team from Utah, advanced to Sunday's national championship game, scheduled for 10:30 a.m., opposite a team from Indiana's Indy Premier S.C. club.
Keystone (3-1-0-0) suffered its first loss of the tournament in the semifinal round and ended its season with a 32-4-2 overall record and a second East Region title for the team's core group of players, who also won the region and qualified for nationals in 2018.
Thirteen players from the team have committed to college, including nine with Division I programs.
Photos: Keystone Football Club
Keystone Soccer 1
The Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, practices Thursday evening, July 1, 2021, at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Keystone Soccer 2
Rhett Goldsmith, head coach of the Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, talks about coaching the team Thursday evening, July 1, 2021 at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Keystone Soccer 3
The Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, practices Thursday evening, July 1, 2021, at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Keystone Soccer 4
The Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, practices Thursday evening, July 1, 2021 at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Keystone Soccer 5
The Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, practices Thursday evening, July 1, 2021, at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Keystone Soccer 6
The Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, practices Thursday evening, July 1, 2021 at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Keystone Soccer 7
Rhett Goldsmith, head coach of the Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, gives instructions to his team Thursday evening, July 1, 2021, at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Keystone Soccer 8
Rhett Goldsmith, head coach of the Keystone United Football Club, 08 boys, gives instructions to his team Thursday evening, July 1, 2021 at Friendship Park, Mechanicsburg, as they prepare for the National Presidents Cup tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
