Youth Soccer: Keystone FC girls capture regional crown, advance to nationals

Through the first half of Thursday’s United States Youth Soccer Eastern Region championship game, the momentum swung back and forth between Keystone F.C.’s Premier 03 girls team and New York’s Syracuse Development Academy on the Hammonton, New Jersey, field.
That changed in the second half.
Keystone, a Mechanicsburg-based program, rode an offensive outburst to a 7-3 victory, claiming the Eastern Region’s under-18 title and earning the right to play in the USYS’s National Championship Series scheduled for July 18-25 in Florida’s Bradenton-Sarasota area.
“We finish out games well,” said Keystone coach Sean Cochran. “The girls just dug down. They showed a lot of grit.”
Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle led Keystone’s attack with four goals, including three in the second half. Greencastle-Antrim’s Courtney Andruczk scored two goals and two assists, and Central York’s Ava Myers added a second-half goal that helped Keystone pull away.
Cumberland Valley’s Emily Mashinski also distributed two assists while CV’s Georgia Mantione, Northern’s Haydn Paxton and Mechanicsburg’s Elena Hinkson recorded one assist each to help the team earn its 21st straight victory.
Half the Keystone roster won the under-15 region title in 2018 but finished 0-2-1 in the group state in the national tournament. The players have been on a mission to return to the stage and revise their narrative.
“The first time we went to nationals,” Cochran said, “it was an eye-opening experience. We didn’t have a good showing, so we wanted to get another opportunity to show what we can do.”
After bowing out of the 2019 tournament in the quarterfinals and losing the 2020 tournament season due to COVID cancellations, the girls finally punched their ticket to a possible redemption tour Thursday.
The Premier girls join Keystone’s 08 Premier boys team in representing the program on the national-championship stage. The boys won the under-13 Eastern Presidents Cup en route to the national tournament scheduled for July 7-11 in Des Moines, Iowa.
