Youth Soccer: Keystone FC girls advance to USYS U18 East Region final
Youth Soccer

Youth Soccer: Keystone FC girls advance to USYS U18 East Region final

Keystone FC logo

Keystone F.C.’s Premier 03 girls under-18 team advanced to Thursday’s U.S. Youth Soccer East Region championship game with a 3-2 win over the New York Rush in Wednesday’s semifinal at Hammonton, New Jersey.

The championship game, scheduled for 9 a.m., pits Keystone against New York’s Syracuse Development Academy – a 3-1 winner over Warrington (Pennsylvania) F.C. Fusion in Wednesday’s other semifinal – for the region title and a berth in the USYS National Championships scheduled for July 20-25 in Florida’s Bradenton-Sarasota area.

Keystone, based in Mechanicsburg, went undefeated through three games in the group stage to advance to the region tournament’s knockout round. In Wednesday’s semifinal, the team overcame a late 2-1 deficit when Cumberland Valley’s Emily Mashinski scored the game-tying goal in the 82nd minute and netted the go-ahead goal in the 92nd minute. CV’s Georgia Mantione scored Keystone’s first goal, and Northern’s Haydn Paxton, Greencastle-Antrim’s Courtney Andruczk and Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle each recorded assists.

The Premier 03 girls team could become Keystone’s second entry in a national tournament this summer. The club’s Premier 08 boys won their under-13 regional in June to advance to the Presidents Cup national tournament scheduled for July 7-11 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

