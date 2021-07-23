Youth Soccer: Keystone FC girls advance to national semifinals

After going unbeaten through the group stage of the under-18 tournament at the United States Youth Soccer National Championship Series in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the Keystone F.C. Premier 03 girls earned the right to stick around for the weekend with a semifinal scheduled for Saturday morning.
Keystone's opponent for the semifinal, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, is a team from the Impact United S.C. program in Utah.
The winner advances to the championship game scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
One of five Pennsylvania semifinalists across all age brackets, Keystone (3-0-0) swept its three games in the ‘Bracket A’ group during pool play, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 7-0, the highest goal differential in the tournament. No other team shut out all three of its preliminary opponents, and only F.C. Evolution in Cleveland scored more goals (9).
Based in Mechanicsburg, Keystone opened the tournament by blanking Michigan’s Nationals Union 2-0 Tuesday, earning a 1-0 decision over F.C. Evolution Wednesday and defeated Florida’s Braden River Soccer Club 4-0 Thursday.
Mechanicsburg rising senior Halle Engle scored four goals and registered an assist for Keystone during the preliminaries. Mechanicsburg graduate Emily Mashinski scored a goal and added three assists. Cumberland Valley grad Shea Collins dished out two assists, and Trinity rising senior Jess Knaub and Delainey Varela-Keen scored one goal each.
Impact (2-1-0) finished second in the ‘Bracket B’ group, dropping a 1-0 decision to Indy Premier S.C. Thursday in a first-place tilt.
F.C. Evolution and Indy Premier S.C. are scheduled to meet in the other semifinal also scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
