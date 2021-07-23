Youth Soccer: Keystone FC girls advance to national semifinals

After going unbeaten through the group stage of the under-18 tournament at the United States Youth Soccer National Championship Series in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the Keystone F.C. Premier 03 girls earned the right to stick around for the weekend with a semifinal scheduled for Saturday morning.

Keystone's opponent for the semifinal, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, is a team from the Impact United S.C. program in Utah.

The winner advances to the championship game scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

One of five Pennsylvania semifinalists across all age brackets, Keystone (3-0-0) swept its three games in the ‘Bracket A’ group during pool play, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 7-0, the highest goal differential in the tournament. No other team shut out all three of its preliminary opponents, and only F.C. Evolution in Cleveland scored more goals (9).

Based in Mechanicsburg, Keystone opened the tournament by blanking Michigan’s Nationals Union 2-0 Tuesday, earning a 1-0 decision over F.C. Evolution Wednesday and defeated Florida’s Braden River Soccer Club 4-0 Thursday.