'You can’t put a price tag on that': Boiling Springs boys soccer confident it can carry hot streak into District 3 playoffs

Brenner got to work trying to recapture the magic the team had last season with a new formula — moving players around and building his younger players’ confidence.

“It took us, more or less, five or six games to figure out who we wanted to put back there [on defense], who worked well on one side, who was a more 1-on-1 defender, who was better in space, and it took us those five or six games to finalize who we needed back there to be more secure,” Brenner said.

“We knew our offense could score, that was not a problem for us. It was our defense being able to stop other teams from scoring,” Turner said. “We were really focusing on team defending and just stopping the man instead of letting him dribble and take us on. Our team did really well with that at practice.”

While the defense was getting settled in, Boiling Springs was also breaking in newcomer Carson Metzger between the pipes. The junior earned high praise from his coach as the leader on defense, directing players to where they need to be and helping everyone transition in their new roles just as he was.

And then there was Turner, a defender for years who could no longer play the position due to concerns following a concussion.