'You can’t put a price tag on that': Boiling Springs boys soccer confident it can carry hot streak into District 3 playoffs

Boiling Springs boys soccer has something to prove this season.
And they may have just the team to do it.
After the Bubblers’ fall in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs last season, a move to Class 2A and a global pandemic, the team is united and headlined by a new group on the back line.
And they are confident they can make a deeper run.
“Last year we were [Class 3A], and we faced Lower Dauphin. We played them tough, and they not only won districts, but they won states,” 13-year head coach Matt Brenner said. “I think that for a lot of our younger players — which a lot of them were sophomores last year — saw that caliber team and said, ‘OK, we’ve got some work to do.’ The good thing is that they’re a lot of our juniors who are very talented and very competitive — you can’t put a price tag on that.”
It has hardly been an easy ride to this point — the Bubblers (11-3, 9-3 Colonial) begin their run Saturday as the fourth seed against top seed Lancaster Mennonite (9-1).
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic that has remained a looming threat to the season since March, Boiling Springs came into 2020 with three of four defenders gone, an absent goalkeeper and senior captain Josh Turner contemplating the season due to issues with concussions from headers.
Brenner got to work trying to recapture the magic the team had last season with a new formula — moving players around and building his younger players’ confidence.
“It took us, more or less, five or six games to figure out who we wanted to put back there [on defense], who worked well on one side, who was a more 1-on-1 defender, who was better in space, and it took us those five or six games to finalize who we needed back there to be more secure,” Brenner said.
“We knew our offense could score, that was not a problem for us. It was our defense being able to stop other teams from scoring,” Turner said. “We were really focusing on team defending and just stopping the man instead of letting him dribble and take us on. Our team did really well with that at practice.”
While the defense was getting settled in, Boiling Springs was also breaking in newcomer Carson Metzger between the pipes. The junior earned high praise from his coach as the leader on defense, directing players to where they need to be and helping everyone transition in their new roles just as he was.
And then there was Turner, a defender for years who could no longer play the position due to concerns following a concussion.
He was able to move to winger, where he has been a consistent contributor on an offense that has scored 48 goals in 14 games, including two he had in the regular-season finale Saturday, a 5-1 win over District 3 qualifier Camp Hill.
“It was just really tough because this happened right before preseason, and I didn’t get to even start practice,” Turner said. “It was really up to my mom and I whether it was right to take the chance and to potentially get another [concussion]. [Senior night] was the one game I knew I was going to play in, but I didn’t know for how long. As it got closer and closer, I started to practice, and I went to multiple doctors to get therapy for it and started to feel better. I didn’t get any symptoms, I didn’t get any headaches, I could run fine. I played in that game and I felt fine, nothing happened, and we decided that I would play this season.”
The changes throughout the roster took time to pay off.
The Bubblers started the season 3-2 and outscored teams just 18-17. Since then they are 8-1 and have outscored teams 30-9. Only once has the defense allowed more than one goal during that stretch, a 2-1 loss to Northern.
And now they’re winners of four straight heading into districts.
There’s a confidence emanating through the team right now, and Brenner and Turner hope that can take them the distance.
“I think being able to score a lot of goals and have a really good defense at the same time, that makes us a really big threat for teams having to try and figure out having to deal with both — having to break us down in the back and having to stop our attack,” Turner said.
If they Bubblers beat Lancaster Mennonite, they will visit either No. 3 Oley Valley (12-1-1) or No. 2 Greenwood (9-0-1) in next week’s district championship.
The PIAA playoff field has been trimmed this season to include just the District 3 champion in all four classifications due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like everyone is more confident where they’re at, they feel they understand their positions and they’re playing well together. It’s fun to watch,” Brenner said. “Not only do we have more talent on the field, but they play so well together.
“They’re best friends, a lot of them on and off the field, and we continue to play so much better together and I think it’s going to bode well for the playoffs.”
