The winds swirled and gusted around Mechanicsburg’s softball field Thursday as ominous clouds raced across the sky, threatening to bring rain, and a solid-swinging Carlisle lineup threatened to end the Wildcats’ seasonlong unbeaten streak.

But the rain held off, and Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Jada Lacey kept the Thundering Herd bats at bay, pitching a complete-game three-hit shutout in a 7-0 victory.

“If she is internally at all anxious or nervous, it does not show,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said of Lacey. “As a pitcher, you need that. You need to have nerves of steel.”

Lacey and Sam Rybacki have taken over pitching duties for the Wildcats after the graduation of last year’s ace, Madisyn Saposnek, a Mid-Penn first-team all-star now pitching at Eastern University. Together, they’ve helped Mechanicsburg hold opponents to 13 runs in seven games. Rybacki, a junior, pitched a no-hitter in the Wildcats’ 5-0 win at Gettysburg Tuesday. Lacey took the momentum Thursday and maintained it.

“There’s always competition (among pitchers),” the sophomore said, “but I think we really do work well together. I feel like we complement each other, and although there is competition for each of us to get better, I think it ends up helping us both in the long run.”

Lacey helped her own cause at the plate in the bottom of the first inning. After retiring Carlisle in order to open the game, she drew a leadoff walk and later scored a run on a Kelsey Harshbarger single to left field. It was part of a five-run outburst that featured three hits, two walks and an early error for the Thundering Herd (4-2, 3-2).

“I did not think that this would be a shutout,” Hiestand said, “and I did not think that five runs would hold in the first inning, to be honest. I thought we would give up more runs, not because I don’t trust our pitching. I just know what kind of hitting team that they are. They’re very explosive like us.”

Carlisle put two runners on in the second inning and one on in the third, fourth and sixth. But Lacey, with the Mechanicsburg defense behind her, remained unfazed. She finished with five strikeouts and a walk and used just 76 pitches.

“I feel like I settled in toward the second or third inning,” she said. “I was definitely throwing more of my curve, and my changeup started working toward the end of the game, so I think it just helped me and my pitching mentality.”

Meanwhile, Alexis Kline steadied the Carlisle side in relief of starter Macy Barnhart. She finished off the first inning and held Mechanicsburg off the board from the second through the fifth, allowing just two baserunners in that stretch and benefitting from defensive play behind her, including a diving catch by second baseman Molly Reininger in the bottom of the third.

But Mechanicsburg scratched together a pair of runs in the later innings. In the fifth, Rybacki delivered a two-out hit with no one on, advanced to second base on an error and scored on a single from Chelsea Heckert. Bella DeMaio followed it with her second double of the game, but Kline induced an inning-ending groundout to end the rally.

In the sixth, Lauren Paul singled and scored when Emily Bittner drove the first pitch of the at-bat to the fence in right-center for a triple.

“There are going to be games, I would assume, that we’re going to have to come from behind,” Hiestand said. “So when you can demonstrate and keep showing that no matter what the inning, no matter what the score, no matter how many outs we have, we have a team that can produce runs, I’m very happy that we were able to score like that.’

Lacey finished the afternoon with her second 1-2-3 inning of they day, punctuating her outing with a strikeout to keep the Wildcats’ momentum going into the holiday weekend and Monday’s Keystone game at Bishop McDevitt.

Meanwhile, Carlisle suffered its second consecutive shutout loss after a 4-0 start. Jana Fetterman had two of the Herd’s three hits in the defeat.

“I just think those couple innings, we couldn’t recover from them,” Carlisle head coach Laura Keim said. “We were hitting the ball well tonight, hitting them hard. We were just hitting them right at them. We couldn’t find any green. We couldn’t find any open spaces.”

