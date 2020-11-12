We're the 'District 3 1-seed': How Cumberland Valley boys soccer is handling district 4A title, PIAA berth after forfeit win

“We understand,” Eagles head coach Matt Billman said Tuesday from the practice field minutes after he was informed by CV athletic director Mike Craig. “[It’s] absolutely a humbling moment because this is not how we wanted the game to be determined at any level. I have a ton of respect for Kevin Baker at Manheim Township. … Clearly it's 2020 and their district has had a really difficult stretch of time — I know they had a staff member die last week.”

“We were actually all at practice together, and when our coach told us the news we almost felt empty because we wanted to play that game so badly and we knew that Manheim was going to be a really good opponent and they were going to give us an amazing game,” Snyder said. “When we heard the news about them shutting down their district, we were almost heartbroken — we felt so badly for them because we know how hard that you have to work to get to the district final. And for them to have that taken away from them so abruptly, we just understood the heartbreak that they felt.”