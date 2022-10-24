Rees Schrode's golden goal lifts Lower Dauphin boys soccer to 2-1 win over Northern in playoff opener

For 101 minutes of play, the leg cramps piled up, a light rain cascaded down, and Northern and visiting Lower Dauphin dove into the drama of the District 3 boys soccer playoffs, where momentum can change on a whim, and a season can end in a flash.

The flash favored the visiting Falcons in Monday’s Class 3A first-round bout. Moments after the Polar Bears had seen a corner-kick goal waived off, Lower Dauphin raced down the rain-slicked field. Freshman Astin Lehman slipped a pass to Rees Schrode, and the junior tucked it into the net for a 2-1 double-overtime victory, ending Northern’s season and sending the Falcons into Thursday’s quarterfinals opposite top-seeded Elizabethtown, a 6-2 winner over Susquehannock Monday.

“Rees has been our best player all year,” said Lower Dauphin coach Gerry Lynch. “He didn’t panic, and he was just there to slide it home. We got the break, and they didn’t. It could have gone either way.”

Lynch’s No. 9 Falcons (12-6-1) had weathered pressure from the Polar Bears throughout the first 15-minute overtime period and into the second, enduring three corner kicks and four shots on goal, all of them absorbed by goalkeeper William Foley, who finished the night with nine saves.

“Our defense played great,” Schrode said. “Our goalie played exceptional. They just kept us in the game, and it kept us rolling.”

The No. 8 Polar Bears (15-4) had applied similar pressure in the first half, but Lower Dauphin took a 1-0 lead into the break when Natie Davis knocked in Scott Felter’s serve on a corner kick to break the ice with 2:44 left in the opening period.

“It was just discipline,” Lynch said of the stand from his back line that included Brady Heffleger, Davis, Carter Gourley and Ryan Fellin. “We just kept our shape and didn’t make many mistakes.”

In their return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the district title in 2020, the Polar Bears scratched back, breaking through with exactly 15 minutes remaining in regulation. After a formation change, freshman Austin Horn served up a ball on the rush to Garrett White, whose header beat Foley for the equalizer.

“I asked them to give me an effort where they wouldn’t have any regrets,” Northern head coach Eric White said. “They certainly did that.”

But the rain started to fall, and the legs started to cramp, and the chance for a golden goal landed at Schrode’s feet. The Falcons had played three overtime games during the regular season, losing two and tying the other.

In a flash, Schrode flipped the script.

“I told the guys at the start of the double overtime, that it’s only going to take one chance either way,” Lynch said. “We just needed to make sure that we were the ones who took the chance.”