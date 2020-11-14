PIAA Girls Soccer: Lexi LaCombe, Cumberland Valley erupt for big second half to blank Archbishop Carroll in Class 4A quarterfinals

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It was only a matter of time.

Cumberland Valley girls soccer had generated 11 shots and largely dominated possession in the first half. But the Eagles had nothing to show for it.

That changed barely a minute after intermission when Emily Mashinski buried a shot, the 13th of the game for CV, from about 10 yards out, going top shelf to make it 1-0.

From there, the Eagles simply piled on, eventually beating Archbishop Carroll 4-0 Saturday in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Eagle View Middle School.

“We tend to do that too, we score in bunches,” Eagles head coach George Gemberling said. “It was just Mashinski working — her work rate, when it’s high, we’re dangerous.”

“I think first half our nerves just got the best of us,” Mashinski said. “Second half, as soon as we got that goal, we just calmed down, we played how we play and we played a lot better.”

The senior was at the front of a tireless effort by the home team, adding an assist midway through the second half. The Eagles peppered AC with a whopping 28 shots, forcing the Patriots’ backup keeper, Jasmine Vega, to step up for 17 saves.