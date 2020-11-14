PIAA Girls Soccer: Lexi LaCombe, Cumberland Valley erupt for big second half to blank Archbishop Carroll in Class 4A quarterfinals

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It was only a matter of time.
Cumberland Valley girls soccer had generated 11 shots and largely dominated possession in the first half. But the Eagles had nothing to show for it.
That changed barely a minute after intermission when Emily Mashinski buried a shot, the 13th of the game for CV, from about 10 yards out, going top shelf to make it 1-0.
From there, the Eagles simply piled on, eventually beating Archbishop Carroll 4-0 Saturday in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Eagle View Middle School.
“We tend to do that too, we score in bunches,” Eagles head coach George Gemberling said. “It was just Mashinski working — her work rate, when it’s high, we’re dangerous.”
“I think first half our nerves just got the best of us,” Mashinski said. “Second half, as soon as we got that goal, we just calmed down, we played how we play and we played a lot better.”
The senior was at the front of a tireless effort by the home team, adding an assist midway through the second half. The Eagles peppered AC with a whopping 28 shots, forcing the Patriots’ backup keeper, Jasmine Vega, to step up for 17 saves.
Lexi LaCombe scored CV’s middle goals — one in a clean-up effort at 64:06 during a scramble feet in front of the net, the other on the Mashinski feed that gave LaCombe an opening from the right of the 6-yard box.
Rylee Fry added the finishing touch with less than two minutes left and the Eagles rolling with backups, poking in the fourth goal from a yard or two out.
“I thought it was an overall better second half,” LaCombe said.
The Eagles had a clear speed advantage in this one, routinely beating the Patriots defenders up the sidelines continuously. Left back Shea Collins created multiple entry opportunities in the first half, but CV just wasn’t able to cash in.
But it felt like it was just a matter of getting one goal to break open the game.
“I think we were just a touch off,” LaCombe said. “If we had just played faster and crossed the ball earlier, we would’ve gotten better chances in the beginning.”
Up next is a rematch with District 7 champ North Allegheny. NA thumped D10 rep McDowell 5-1 earlier Saturday.
It’s a chance for redemption for the Eagles. The Tigers cut short CV’s season last year in the first round of the state championships a year ago.
“As soon as the bracket got put together we talked about it — seeing that it would be an opportunity to go and get something that was the dark mark on last year’s season,” Gemberling said. “They’re a good program. It should be a good match.”
“Yeah, I think we’re really excited about it because last year I don’t think it ended how we wanted it to,” Mashinski said. “We weren’t playing our best. And I think this year we’re just excited to get after them again and play a rematch.”
The matchup is expected to be somewhere between Pittsburgh and CV, possibly in Altoona, on Tuesday. Site and time will be announced later.
