PIAA Girls Soccer: Halle Engle hits 200 career points in Mechanicsburg's dominating Class 3A quarterfinal win over Hollidaysburg

“It’s honestly exciting, and it’s one of the goals that I set for myself, personally,” Engle said about hitting 200 points. “I’m glad I got to achieve it, especially with my teammates alongside me.”

Engle was all over the field for Mechanicsburg — not only trying to create chances for herself but create even more chances for teammates. Hollidaysburg’s defense was the weak spot in this game, and the Wildcats took advantage of that.

“Halle’s been Halle, and we need her to be,” June said. “Halle understands her role and creates for us. I’m just so happy for her, I know how hard she works at the sport — playing club and doing things year-round. I think every year she’s come back a little bit stronger and hungrier, and she’s kind of proven that this year.

“She’s a force, and even teams that know about her know that she’s tough to stop.”

Lilly Eckroth buried two goals before the end of the first half to give Mechanicsburg the 5-0 lead, and although the second half was slower with each team scoring a goal, the Wildcats showed in just the first half that they had their first state game in the bag.