PIAA Girls Soccer: Defending champ Mars jumps out early, ends Mechanicsburg's historic run in snowy 3A state semis

Mars came into Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A semifinals as the defending state champs, and the Fightin' Planets played like the defending state champs.

The Fightin’ Planets lived up to their name, leaving little room for Mechanicsburg to get anything going. And two goals in the first half was all they needed to get a shot at defending their title, defeating Mechanicsburg 2-0 on a cold and snowy night at Hollidaysburg High School.

Mars came out of the gate rearing to go and created more than a few chances early, smacking one off the crossbar above Wildcats goalkeeper Arriel Frey early.

Then at the 10-minute mark, Mars was awarded a penalty kick, and Ellie Coffield didn’t waste it. She had Frey seemingly frozen between the pipes and buried it on the right side of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Nine minutes later, it was Leana Cuzzocrea adding to that lead, burying a high shot past Frey.

“I think we respect who they are and what they’ve done. We still want to be ourselves and play our game, and we maybe showed them a little bit too much respect early on,” Wildcats head coach Jake June said. “I think we settled in a little bit, and unfortunately they hit the back of the net a couple of times, but nobody ever hung their heads.