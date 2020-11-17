PIAA Girls Soccer: Defending champ Mars jumps out early, ends Mechanicsburg's historic run in snowy 3A state semis

Mars came into Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A semifinals as the defending state champs, and the Fightin' Planets played like the defending state champs.
The Fightin’ Planets lived up to their name, leaving little room for Mechanicsburg to get anything going. And two goals in the first half was all they needed to get a shot at defending their title, defeating Mechanicsburg 2-0 on a cold and snowy night at Hollidaysburg High School.
Mars came out of the gate rearing to go and created more than a few chances early, smacking one off the crossbar above Wildcats goalkeeper Arriel Frey early.
Then at the 10-minute mark, Mars was awarded a penalty kick, and Ellie Coffield didn’t waste it. She had Frey seemingly frozen between the pipes and buried it on the right side of the net for the 1-0 lead.
Nine minutes later, it was Leana Cuzzocrea adding to that lead, burying a high shot past Frey.
“I think we respect who they are and what they’ve done. We still want to be ourselves and play our game, and we maybe showed them a little bit too much respect early on,” Wildcats head coach Jake June said. “I think we settled in a little bit, and unfortunately they hit the back of the net a couple of times, but nobody ever hung their heads.
“At halftime we had a good conversation and challenged each other, and I think the second half we really played well and it was much more of a back-and-forth game. We hit the crossbar, which might have made it a little more interesting and changed the rhythm a little more.”
The second half featured a snow-covered field and a completely different pace of play. The Wildcats created a few more opportunities for themselves than they did in the first half despite the slick conditions.
“For me at least, it was my first time playing in snow, so it was so much fun and I loved the experience,” Lauren Costello said with a laugh. “The soccer skills didn’t go down — yes, it was harder because the ball was skipping, but everyone had to adjust to that. It wasn’t a one-team thing.”
“The environment changed in the span of 20 minutes, and it’s hard to get your footing and the play of the ball and the way it skips changes,” June said. “I think we did a better job of getting the midfield and the outside backs involved, so it definitely was a crazy setting for a state playoff game. And I think it made it a little more memorable.”
Mechanicsburg won’t be making the trek to Hershey to compete for the state title, but the Wildcats, as June would say, “have nothing to hang their heads about.”
They made history this season as the first girls program in school history to win a District 3 championship.
“We worked our hardest and we won districts, which no one thought we would,” Costello said. “And it was our first girls team in our high school history to ever make it. I couldn’t be happier for what our season was and doing it with the girls I was doing it with.”
“We don’t have anything to hang our heads about in, they made history this year winning the district championship. It’s a lot to be proud of,” June said. “You want to be at the mountaintop, but at the end of the day only one team can be there. I think the girls realized what they accomplished.
“It’ll sting a bit, but hopefully they’ll be able to look back fondly on the season.”
