PIAA Girls Soccer: Cumberland Valley can't gain traction on offense, falls again to North Allegheny in Class 4A semis

Cumberland Valley tried to clear it in front of the wide-open net without success. Miller attempted to reach it from her hands and knees but couldn’t before North Allegheny senior Sarah Schupansky gained possession and deposited it for the 1-0 lead.

“Some bodies were laying on the ground,” Gemberling said. “Someone may have kicked it free. I think we had a chance to clear it. Maddie Albert almost got a piece of it as the recovering back on the far side. It was one of those fluke kind of goals.”

Over the last 22:50, the Eagles switched to a 3-5-2 formation to generate more scoring opportunities looking for the equalizer. Their best chance came in the final minute as Shea Collins went down in the box after contact from a North Allegheny defender, but a whistle wasn’t forthcoming.

“We as a program are very excited that we managed to have the season we had with all the turmoil that was going on in August,” Gemberling said. “Not knowing what was going to play out, we set our goals to move forward. We wanted to win districts and get into the state finals. Our goal is to play into the final week of the season, and we did.”

