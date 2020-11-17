PIAA Girls Soccer: Cumberland Valley can't gain traction on offense, falls again to North Allegheny in Class 4A semis

It had been eight years since the Cumberland Valley girls soccer team reached its only PIAA championship final back in 2012.
The Eagles are going to have to wait at least another year to get back to Hersheypark Stadium.
For the second straight season, North Allegheny ended Cumberland Valley’s season as the Eagles fell 1-0 to the Tigers on Tuesday evening at Altoona High School’s Mansion Park in their Class 4A semifinal match.
“This year has been tough with every step that we take,” CV head coach George Gemberling said. “Tonight was no different.”
The District 7 champs will now face District 1 champion Pennridge, which beat District 11’s Parkland 4-3 in overtime.
Cumberland Valley (15-2) set the pace and displayed a composed attack in the first half of play but couldn’t find the back of the net as the two teams went into the break tied at 0-0.
“We were clearly possessing and creating chances,” Gemberling said. “We just didn’t have the opportunity to get a good ball in through the feet that we could finish on.”
North Allegheny’s game-winning goal came in the 58th minute as the Tigers countered with a run through the heart of the pitch. Cumberland Valley’s Abbie Miller beat the NA attacker to the spot near the top of the penalty box, but the senior goalkeeper couldn’t corral the loose ball.
Cumberland Valley tried to clear it in front of the wide-open net without success. Miller attempted to reach it from her hands and knees but couldn’t before North Allegheny senior Sarah Schupansky gained possession and deposited it for the 1-0 lead.
“Some bodies were laying on the ground,” Gemberling said. “Someone may have kicked it free. I think we had a chance to clear it. Maddie Albert almost got a piece of it as the recovering back on the far side. It was one of those fluke kind of goals.”
Over the last 22:50, the Eagles switched to a 3-5-2 formation to generate more scoring opportunities looking for the equalizer. Their best chance came in the final minute as Shea Collins went down in the box after contact from a North Allegheny defender, but a whistle wasn’t forthcoming.
“We as a program are very excited that we managed to have the season we had with all the turmoil that was going on in August,” Gemberling said. “Not knowing what was going to play out, we set our goals to move forward. We wanted to win districts and get into the state finals. Our goal is to play into the final week of the season, and we did.”
