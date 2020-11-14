PIAA Boys Soccer: With backing of Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley topples Williamsport with late goal in Class 4A quarters

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Cumberland Valley had wrapped up a 1-0 victory in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals when the Eagles were greeted by some unlikely fans.
Carrying a sign that read “MT here for CV” were a handful of Manheim Township players who made the hour-long trip Saturday to Eagle View Middle School to stand in the cold and cheer on a team that “beat” them.
The Blue Streaks didn’t have to be there. Their season ended traumatically when their school district shut down Tuesday due to a COVID-19 issue, forcing the Streaks to forfeit their anticipated District 3 championship with the Eagles. Emotions have almost certainly been swirling in the four days since.
But there they were, supporting the team they had hoped to face — and beat. And the two teams — brought together in the most sobering of ways during a soccer season unlike any seen in history — got together for photos and to express support and encouragement for each other once again.
The Eagles, who are hesitant to call themselves District 3 champs because of the fashion they’ve been crowned, are playing for two teams — and they know it.
“Hearing their support, having them come out for us, it meant a lot and it was just another motivation for us to go out and win this game,” said Eagles senior Zack Blocher, who’s header with 3:09 left to play beat Williamsport in dramatic fashion.
“I don’t even know what to say about how they’re feeling because I have zero idea,” CV head coach Matt Billman said. “But it’s evolved into a little bit of a relationship with two schools that probably don’t know each other that well. And I think in an incredibly small way, what our players have said, and how we played tonight and playing for them as well as others, I hope that helped them in a miniscule way.”
With that extra lift, the Eagles are now onto the state semifinals for just the third time in program history. The D3 representatives will face District 7 champion Seneca Valley on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
It took patience and a bit of heady play to get there.
Much like the girls game a few hours earlier, CV peppered the Millionaires’ defense and goalie with an unrelenting barrage of chances. It was a mixture of head-on shots, some breakaway attempts and some well-placed crossers. But none of them were good enough to spin the scoreboard.
At least not until the 22nd shot of the game.
Patryk Nitecki lobbed a pass into the box, and Blocher stepped into it right at the 6, perfectly redirecting the entry to the bottom left corner where Williamsport keeper Elliott Wannop had no chance to reach.
IN THE CLUTCH: after 77 scoreless minutes, @FlyCVEagles senior Zach Blocher put home a header off the feed from Patryk Nitecki to send @CVSDeagles into the Class 4A State Semifinals! @CVSDnews pic.twitter.com/yUDdKkfV6B— Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 14, 2020
“We just needed that one quality moment, and we got it,” Billman said. “And Zack is really effective when he gets in those spots, so I was happy for him.”
“Pat played a great ball in, and I just ended up connecting on it,” Blocher said.
After the game, Billman praised his players for staying patient and not panicking. It would’ve been easy to do as the contest entered the final minutes with no payoff after all those close calls.
“We just need to keep plugging,” Billman said. “It’s like that Herman Boone quote from Remember the Titans, ‘It’s like slow-drip Novocain — it takes a little bit of time, but eventually it’s effective.’”
Despite all their chances, Wannop routinely denied the Eagles, including with an incredible second-half stop in which he sprawled out for one of his 17 saves. The ball ricocheted off Wannop off the cross bar directly above him and fell back down and hit him in the shoulder only for him to turn and grab it inches from crossing the line.
It was a moment that could’ve turned the game around despite the Millionaires generating just two shots all game. But the Eagles didn’t stop attacking until they got the goal they needed.
“It was hard at first,” Blocher said. “We’ve gone through a lot of close situations throughout the entire season, so we have practice for this, and we knew when it came down for it if we panicked then things go wrong. So, we just had to keep our cool and keep going.”
CV now faces a Seneca Valley squad that pasted State College 6-0 in Saturday’s other quarterfinal.
“It feels great to be the third team to go,” Blocher said. “And this time we wanna go all the way through the finals. We’re ready for it, and we wanna take it to them.”
