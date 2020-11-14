PIAA Boys Soccer: With backing of Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley topples Williamsport with late goal in Class 4A quarters

“I don’t even know what to say about how they’re feeling because I have zero idea,” CV head coach Matt Billman said. “But it’s evolved into a little bit of a relationship with two schools that probably don’t know each other that well. And I think in an incredibly small way, what our players have said, and how we played tonight and playing for them as well as others, I hope that helped them in a miniscule way.”

With that extra lift, the Eagles are now onto the state semifinals for just the third time in program history. The D3 representatives will face District 7 champion Seneca Valley on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

It took patience and a bit of heady play to get there.

Much like the girls game a few hours earlier, CV peppered the Millionaires’ defense and goalie with an unrelenting barrage of chances. It was a mixture of head-on shots, some breakaway attempts and some well-placed crossers. But none of them were good enough to spin the scoreboard.

At least not until the 22nd shot of the game.

Patryk Nitecki lobbed a pass into the box, and Blocher stepped into it right at the 6, perfectly redirecting the entry to the bottom left corner where Williamsport keeper Elliott Wannop had no chance to reach.

