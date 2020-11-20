PIAA Boys Soccer: Mars bars Northern from first title with late comeback surge in Class 3A championship

HERSHEY — Two was the magic number for the Northern boys soccer team.
The Polar Bears were 19-0 this season when they scored two or more goals in a game. On the other hand, Mars, their opponent in Friday’s PIAA Class 3A Championship final, hadn’t allowed two goals in a game all season.
Staked to a 1-0 lead into halftime, Northern came out of the break looking for that elusive second goal that would extend its lead and put the Fightin’ Planets in a hole they hadn’t been all year: a two-goal deficit.
Four minutes into the second half, Caleb Brown threw a lefty chip shot that carried over Mars’ goalkeeper Jacob Gaveis’s head and off the far post. The rebound came out to Connor Swope, but his shot went uncharacteristically wide of the frame.
“I was saying it for about five, six minutes after that I want that chance back,” Northern head coach Gaz Davies said. “I think that would have been huge for us.”
It was a missed opportunity that would come back to haunt the Polar Bears.
Mars took advantage as leading scorer Dane Beller tallied two in a 1:48 stretch to give the Fightin’ Planets a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish on their way to their first-ever PIAA state title.
Both high-flying offenses traded jabs in the early going as the squads had numerous chances to cash in on opportunities.
But it wasn’t until 16 minutes into the game, Northern’s Maddox Davies dribbled down the right sideline before centering a pass that somehow made its way through to a wide-open Swope. The senior scooted it past Gaveis into the back right corner for the 1-0 lead.
That’s how it stayed until Mars finally found the equalizer in the 62nd minute when Beller headed home a Devin Schupp cross.
“It’s going to make me mad and a little sick the way we conceded that first goal,” Davies said. “My boys stood on their heels. They expected them to drop the ball and play it backward, and for them to penetrate was a shock. They were immediately behind as it crossed and scored. They’re going to feel really bitter about that goal for a long time.”
Beller, who scored 26 goals in the regular season, gave the Fightin’ Planets the lead for good less than two minutes later. The senior was able to turn from short-range and fire one past Polar Bears goalkeeper Josh Hoffman.
“The second goal was well-played, but Ian [Hall] got fouled in the box with a nasty kick to the stomach. He had to come out,” Davies said. “They scored from exactly where he would have been.”
Northern struggled to organize the last 16 minutes playing from behind with the championship on the line. Mars (21-0) kept the offensive pressure up and relied on possessing as they nursed the 2-1 lead.
“They just put everybody back,” Northern senior midfielder Ashton Davies said. “They didn’t want to give any more up. And when they started going forward more, there was not much we could do in the second half. We couldn’t defend. We couldn’t keep the ball much. It just didn’t go our way.”
Despite the loss, the Polar Bears crossed a lot off their bucket list this year. They won their first-ever District 3 title 10 days prior and reached states for the second-straight season after never previously qualifying.
“Now we’re state finalists, and we’re going to get silver medals and a trophy in the cabinet at the school,” Gaz Davies said.
“This group will be remembered for a long time at Northern. They should be very proud of themselves.”
