PIAA Boys Soccer: Mars bars Northern from first title with late comeback surge in Class 3A championship

But it wasn’t until 16 minutes into the game, Northern’s Maddox Davies dribbled down the right sideline before centering a pass that somehow made its way through to a wide-open Swope. The senior scooted it past Gaveis into the back right corner for the 1-0 lead.

That’s how it stayed until Mars finally found the equalizer in the 62nd minute when Beller headed home a Devin Schupp cross.

“It’s going to make me mad and a little sick the way we conceded that first goal,” Davies said. “My boys stood on their heels. They expected them to drop the ball and play it backward, and for them to penetrate was a shock. They were immediately behind as it crossed and scored. They’re going to feel really bitter about that goal for a long time.”

Beller, who scored 26 goals in the regular season, gave the Fightin’ Planets the lead for good less than two minutes later. The senior was able to turn from short-range and fire one past Polar Bears goalkeeper Josh Hoffman.

“The second goal was well-played, but Ian [Hall] got fouled in the box with a nasty kick to the stomach. He had to come out,” Davies said. “They scored from exactly where he would have been.”