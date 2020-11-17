PIAA Boys Soccer: Cumberland Valley sees deepest run since 2013 end in state 4A semis at hands of Seneca Valley

Altoona shouldn’t expect any four-star Yelp reviews from the Cumberland Valley faithful after Tuesday evening, not after both the girls and boys soccer seasons came to an end in a doubleheader at Altoona High School’s Mansion Park.
The boys soccer team duplicated the girls score in the nightcap, going down in defeat 1-0 to Seneca Valley in the PIAA Class 4A semifinal match.
The District 7 champs will now face District 1 champion Neshaminy, which beat District 11’s Emmaus 2-1 in overtime.
“I would give Seneca Valley credit for not letting us do what we had been doing, and what we were successful with,” Cumberland Valley head coach Matt Billman said. “The margin of error in a game like this is super slim.”
Seneca Valley forced the action early and often as both sides labored on the snow-covered field. The Raiders got on the scoreboard when junior midfielder Nathan Prex scored off an assist from Mason Baldwin in the 17th minute of play.
That meant playing from behind for the experienced Cumberland Valley squad.
“What I think was a testament to our team was all year we did not and had not panicked,” Billman said. “We knew what we needed to do. We matured a lot. We had great senior leadership, and we were able to handle that situation. We just did not get what we needed to, to get the game level.”
Cumberland Valley (13-3-1) came out of the intermission break poised and ready for the uphill challenge.
“I think we had a great response at halftime,” Billman said. “I was proud of how we played in the second half. We were one moment away from getting in behind. I think it would have made things very interesting.”
The Eagles’ best chance in the second half was a free-kick from 30 yards out that Seneca Valley goalkeeper Adam Davies smothered off a short-hop, denying any opportunity for a rebound.
“We played the last 15 minutes with three in the back, three in the midfield, and four up top trying to get an equalizer,” Billman said. “Our kids handled that pressure really well. We scored a goal playing that way against Hempfield, but it just didn’t work out this night.”
Looking for its first-ever finals appearance, Cumberland Valley made its deepest run in the PIAA championships since 2013 when they reached the final four as well.
