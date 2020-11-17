PIAA Boys Soccer: Cumberland Valley sees deepest run since 2013 end in state 4A semis at hands of Seneca Valley

Altoona shouldn’t expect any four-star Yelp reviews from the Cumberland Valley faithful after Tuesday evening, not after both the girls and boys soccer seasons came to an end in a doubleheader at Altoona High School’s Mansion Park.

The boys soccer team duplicated the girls score in the nightcap, going down in defeat 1-0 to Seneca Valley in the PIAA Class 4A semifinal match.

The District 7 champs will now face District 1 champion Neshaminy, which beat District 11’s Emmaus 2-1 in overtime.

“I would give Seneca Valley credit for not letting us do what we had been doing, and what we were successful with,” Cumberland Valley head coach Matt Billman said. “The margin of error in a game like this is super slim.”

Seneca Valley forced the action early and often as both sides labored on the snow-covered field. The Raiders got on the scoreboard when junior midfielder Nathan Prex scored off an assist from Mason Baldwin in the 17th minute of play.

That meant playing from behind for the experienced Cumberland Valley squad.

