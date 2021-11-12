 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill to take on Faith Christian in state quarterfinals

  • 0
Camp Hill Tulpehocken 13

Camp Hill Zack Welfer, front, controls a high bounce ball in front of Tulpehocken's Weston Campbell during the second half of their District 3 Class A final at Hersheypark Stadium Wednesday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The Lions rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Tulpehocken 2-1 for the district title at Hersheypark Stadium.

The PIAA Championships for boys soccer are scheduled to resume with quarterfinal game Saturday. Camp Hill is the lone local representative in the brackets.

Here's a quick look at the Lions' matchup with Faith Christian.

CLASS A

Camp Hill (19-3-0) vs. Faith Christian (15-2-0)

Where/when: Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.

How they got there: Camp Hill roared to its sixth District 3 title and took down Holy Cross 7-2 in Tuesday’s first round. Meanwhile, Faith Christian won its fifth District 1 title in the last six years and defeated Masterman 1-0 in the first round of the state tournament.

District 3 Boys Soccer: Camp Hill secures 6th district title with 2-1 win over Tuplehocken

Key players: Senior Liam Raney has been the offensive catalyst for Camp Hill. His hat trick Tuesday helped the Lions build a 6-0 lead en route  to the team’s first state playoff win since 2018. More than a dozen seniors have fueled Faith Christian’s success this season. An array of defenders, including Mason Chaikin, have helped the Lions shut out 14 of their opponents.

Next up: Saturday’s winner faces either District 3 runner-up Tulpehocken or District 11 champion Moravian Academy in the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Note:  The two programs met three times in the state tournament from 2016-18. Camp Hill won a 1-0 quarterfinal decision en route to the 2016 state title and also earned a 1-0 victory over Faith Christian in the first round in 2017. Faith Christian answered with a 2-1 overtime victory in the 2018 quarterfinals … Faith Christian won the 2020 state title.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News