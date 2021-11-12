PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill to take on Faith Christian in state quarterfinals

The PIAA Championships for boys soccer are scheduled to resume with quarterfinal game Saturday. Camp Hill is the lone local representative in the brackets.

Here's a quick look at the Lions' matchup with Faith Christian.

CLASS A

Camp Hill (19-3-0) vs. Faith Christian (15-2-0)

Where/when: Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.

How they got there: Camp Hill roared to its sixth District 3 title and took down Holy Cross 7-2 in Tuesday’s first round. Meanwhile, Faith Christian won its fifth District 1 title in the last six years and defeated Masterman 1-0 in the first round of the state tournament.

Key players: Senior Liam Raney has been the offensive catalyst for Camp Hill. His hat trick Tuesday helped the Lions build a 6-0 lead en route to the team’s first state playoff win since 2018. More than a dozen seniors have fueled Faith Christian’s success this season. An array of defenders, including Mason Chaikin, have helped the Lions shut out 14 of their opponents.

Next up: Saturday’s winner faces either District 3 runner-up Tulpehocken or District 11 champion Moravian Academy in the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday.

Note: The two programs met three times in the state tournament from 2016-18. Camp Hill won a 1-0 quarterfinal decision en route to the 2016 state title and also earned a 1-0 victory over Faith Christian in the first round in 2017. Faith Christian answered with a 2-1 overtime victory in the 2018 quarterfinals … Faith Christian won the 2020 state title.

