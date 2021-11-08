PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill opens state playoffs Tuesday

The PIAA boys soccer playoffs are scheduled to begin with first-round games scheduled for Tuesday. Camp Hill is the lone area representative in the field vying for a state title.
Here’s a quick look at the Lions’ matchup.
Camp Hill (18-3-0) vs. Holy Cross (15-1-0)
When/where: 6 p.m, Siebert Park, Camp Hill
How they got there: The Lions captured their sixth District 3 title, defeating Tulpehocken 2-1 on Marko Balic’s go-ahead goal on a penalty kick with four minutes remaining in regulation. The Crusaders won the District 2 title with a 7-1 win over Mountain View.
Key players: Balic, Liam Raney and Cole Nelson have powered the Camp Hill offense throughout the season. Holy Cross junior forward Ron Prislupski poured in 71 goals this season, including three in the district championship game.
Next up: The winner faces either District 12 champion Masterman or District 1 champion Faith Christian in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Note: Camp Hill is returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2018. They won the 2017 state title.
