PIAA Boys Soccer

PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill opens state playoffs Tuesday

Camp Hill Tulpehocken 9

Camp Hill's Liam Hoffer, right, heads the ball during the first half of their District 3 Class A final at Hersheypark Stadium Wednesday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The Lions rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Tulpehocken 2-1 for the district title at Hersheypark Stadium.

The PIAA boys soccer playoffs are scheduled to begin with first-round games scheduled for Tuesday. Camp Hill is the lone area representative in the field vying for a state title.

Here’s a quick look at the Lions’ matchup.

Camp Hill (18-3-0) vs. Holy Cross (15-1-0)

When/where: 6 p.m, Siebert Park, Camp Hill

How they got there: The Lions captured their sixth District 3 title, defeating Tulpehocken 2-1 on Marko Balic’s go-ahead goal on a penalty kick with four minutes remaining in regulation. The Crusaders won the District 2 title with a 7-1 win over Mountain View.

Boys Soccer: Camp Hill blanks resilient Halifax in Class A quarterfinal

Key players: Balic, Liam Raney and Cole Nelson have powered the Camp Hill offense throughout the season. Holy Cross junior forward Ron Prislupski poured in 71 goals this season, including three in the district championship game.

Next up: The winner faces either District 12 champion Masterman or District 1 champion Faith Christian in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Note: Camp Hill is returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2018. They won the 2017 state title.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

