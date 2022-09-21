Northern boys soccer blasts Boiling Springs 6-1 behind Nolan Wimbrough's hat trick

The Boiling Springs defense nullified a Northern chance at the top of the box early in the first half of Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial boys soccer clash at Lobar Inc Field. The ball bounced away from the fray, and the visiting Bubblers turned to move the play upfield.

Northern’s Garrett White had other ideas.

The junior midfielder raced to the ball and chipped it back into the corner, where Maddox Davies chased it down, beat a Bubbler defender and sent a crossing pass that the Polar Bears’ Nolan Wimbrough punched in for the game’s first goal.

Wimbrough finished the game with a hat trick, White netted two goals of his own, and a four-goal first-half flurry, sparked by Northern’s high press, sent the Polar Bears to a 6-1 win.

“I keep talking to them about how every touch matters,” said Northern head coach Eric White, “and it does. You don’t know what that touch is going to lead to, so give the effort.”

The Polar Bears (6-2, 5-2 Colonial) applied pressure early and often, beating the Bubblers to loose balls and winning possession when windows opened along the Boiling Springs back line.

“Our best defense, right now, is in their half of the field,” Eric White said. “When you win the back right away, that’s huge. Then you’re not transitioning and running all the time.”

On another loose ball opportunity in the 16th minute, Davies drilled a shot from 30 yards out that glanced off the hands of Boiling Springs’ goalkeeper Noah Mandell (three saves) and into the top of the net. Wimbrough pushed the Bubblers (6-2. 4-2) even further back on their heels 11 minutes later, prying possession away from a defender and sending a shot into the upper right corner of the net.

“We lack a lot of communication,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “We’ve known that for a couple games now, but tonight’s a prime example of some real inexperience in goalkeeping and, as a whole, a lack of communication. We had mental errors, breakdowns and credit to those guys. They took advantage of it.”

Garrett White’s long-range shot off a direct kick with 1:01 left capped the first-half scoring.

“I feel like when a team scores four goals, they’re going to relax,” Eric White said, “and I wanted them to keep that hammer down, and they did a good job.”

Wimbrough completed the hat trick in the 54th minute, swiping a ball from the toes of a Boiling Springs defender and slicing through three other Bubblers before a left-foot finish to the right side of the net.

“I usually feel like when I’m going into the final 18 (yards of the field), I’m going to be more selfish to try to get a shot off and get a goal,” Wimbrough said. “On that third one, I just took it myself.”

Garrett White added his second goal of the game less than a minute later. It brought in Boiling Springs backup keeper Tommy Roher. who made one save in relief. Matthew Furlong put the Bubblers on the board and broke up the shutout with 9:20 remaining, capitalizing on a penalty kick stemming from a handball called against Northern inside the box. It was the first goal Northern – anchored by goalkeeper Sam Kessinger (four saves) – had allowed in three-plus games, a lone blip on an evening brimming with calculated confidence for a program finding its stride in the middle of the season.

“They’re engaged,” Eric White said. “I’ve got kids who are playing offense who never track back and play defense, now they’re tracking back, and it’s huge. Everybody’s putting forth the effort.”