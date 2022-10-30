Mount Calvary Christian boys soccer stymies West Shore Christian in district semifinal

West Shore Christian threw all it could muster toward the Mount Calvary Christian end of the field Saturday afternoon during the District 3 Class A semifinal at John H. Frederick Field in Mechanicsburg, from set pieces to transition chances to long-range shots off restarts and finesse opportunities at the doorstep of the goal.

But the Bobcats couldn’t break through.

Brett Taylor scored the game’s only goal, Reagan Mummau made eight saves, and the No. 6 Chargers advanced to the district finals for the first time in program history with a 1-0 shutout victory over their Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference foes.

“I’m just proud for the boys,” said Mount Calvary head coach Marc Myers, whose team advances to face Tulpehocken – a 3-0 winner over Greenwood in the other semifinal – in the title game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Middle School.

The Chargers (18-3-1), the 2022 CCAC champions, were the only team to defeat West Shore Christian during the regular season, employing the same defense-heavy strategy when the teams met Sept. 14.

“They’re a well-organized defensive team,” said West Shore Christian head coach Justin Randolph. “They shut down lanes. This has been their M.O. all year. They get one goal, and then they hunker down. They play really solid defense, look for good counters. They just kind of endure pressure, and they have a lot of seniors who are willing to do that.”

The one goal came at 32:02. Taylor punched it past West Shore goalkeeper Ryan Fry (five saves) off a centering pass from Brandon Zeager, who had taken the ball down the left side, bounced off a defender and moved across the baseline to find an opening for the assist.

Over the final 48 minutes, the No. 2 Bobcats (16-2-1) pressed for the equalizer, piling up four second-half corners (five total) and nine shots on goal, where Mummau kept them from crossing the line.

“I’ll need to make some adjustments moving forward,” Randoph said, “and these guys will obviously learn from these experiences with how we approach teams that are going to sit back a little more.”

The Bobcats are in line to return 10 of their 11 starters next season for a burgeoning program that qualified for the district playoffs for four straight seasons with semifinal appearances in two of the last three years.

“We’ve got a young group of guys that we’re building off of,” Randolph said. “We’re aiming to be right back in the same position and hope to do even more damage next year.”

In Class 4A quarterfinals

Central Dauphin 4, Mechanicsburg 1: Silas Miller scored the only goal for the Wildcats (13-6-1) with a strike in the 76th minute. By then, the Rams (17-3) had built a 5-0 lead. Central Dauphin sets up a semifinal bout with Chambersburg scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Landis Field.