Mid-Penn boys soccer standings through Oct. 16

Here's a look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference boys soccer standings through games played Oct. 16
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Central Dauphin
| 10-1-0
|14-2-0
| Cumberland Valley
| 8-2-0
|10-3-2
|State College
| 8-2-0
|10-2-0
| Chambersburg
| 5-5-0
| 9-5-0
| Carlisle
| 3-7-0
| 7-9-0
| Red Land
| 2-9-0
|6-11-0
| Cedar Cliff
|0-10-0
|3-13-0
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Palmyra
| 9-1-1
| 14-2-1
| Hershey
| 8-2-0
| 11-3-0
| Lower Dauphin
| 7-4-0
| 10-5-1
| Mechanicsburg
| 6-3-1
| 11-4-1
| CD East
| 4-6-0
| 7-8-0
| Waynesboro
| 2-10-0
| 2-14-0
| Mifflin County
| 0-10-0
| 0-15-0
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Northern
| 11-1-0
| 13-3-0
|West Perry
| 10-1-1
| 14-1-1
| Boiling Springs
| 7-4-1
| 9-5-1
| Greencastle
| 7-5-0
| 10-5-0
| Shippensburg
| 5-6-1
| 6-10-1
| Gettysburg
| 2-7-2
| 3-8-2
| Big Spring
| 2-9-1
| 2-13-1
| James Buchanan
| 0-12-0
| 0-15-0
Capital Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Harrisburg
| 9-1-1
| 10-1-1
| Middletown
| 7-2-3
| 8-5-2
| Camp Hill
| 7-4-1
| 8-6-1
| Bishop McDevitt
| 8-4-0
| 9-4-0
| Milton Hershey
| 4-7-1
| 7-8-1
| Trinity
| 3-7-1
| 5-8-1
| East Pennsboro
| 3-9-0
| 3-11-0
| Susquehanna Twp.
| 2-9-1
| 4-7-2
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
