 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mid-Penn boys soccer standings through Oct. 16

  • 0
Camp Hill Middletown Soccer 5.JPG

Camp Hill's Liam Hoffer, left, traps a pass in front of Middletown's Landon Keyser, right, during the first half of Mid-Penn Capital boys soccer game at Camp Hill's Siebert Park.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Northern's Maddox Davies crosses the ball to Nolan Wimbrough for the goal and a 1-0 lead over Boiling Springs in the 5th minute Wednesday/

Here's a look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference boys soccer standings through games played Oct. 16

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Mid-Penn girls soccer standings through Oct. 16
TeamDivisionOverall 
Central Dauphin  10-1-014-2-0
 Cumberland Valley 8-2-010-3-2 
State College  8-2-010-2-0
 Chambersburg 5-5-0 9-5-0
 Carlisle 3-7-0 7-9-0
 Red Land 2-9-06-11-0
 Cedar Cliff0-10-03-13-0

Keystone Division

TeamDivision Overall 
 Palmyra   9-1-1  14-2-1 
 Hershey   8-2-0 11-3-0
 Lower Dauphin   7-4-0 10-5-1
 Mechanicsburg   6-3-1 11-4-1
 CD East   4-6-0  7-8-0 
 Waynesboro  2-10-0 2-14-0
 Mifflin County   0-10-0 0-15-0

People are also reading…

Colonial Division

Team Division Overall 
Northern  11-1-0  13-3-0 
West Perry  10-1-1 14-1-1
 Boiling Springs  7-4-1  9-5-1
 Greencastle  7-5-0 10-5-0
 Shippensburg  5-6-1 6-10-1
 Gettysburg  2-7-2  3-8-2
  Big Spring  2-9-1 2-13-1
 James Buchanan  0-12-0  0-15-0

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 Harrisburg  9-1-1  10-1-1
 Middletown  7-2-3  8-5-2
 Camp Hill   7-4-1   8-6-1
 Bishop McDevitt  8-4-0  9-4-0
 Milton Hershey  4-7-1  7-8-1
 Trinity  3-7-1  5-8-1
 East Pennsboro   3-9-0 3-11-0
 Susquehanna Twp.   2-9-1   4-7-2

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Colonial

Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Capital

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Camp Hill at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Keystone

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Capital

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks at the top 5 favorites to win the college football national title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News