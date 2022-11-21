Mid-Penn Boys Soccer: Northern’s Garrett White named Colonial Division Player of the Year

Northern’s Eric White was named the Colonial Division’s coach of the year and Garrett White received the division’s player of the year honors, highlighting the local selections for the Mid-Penn boys soccer all-star teams released Monday afternoon.

Eric White coached the Polar Bears to a 15-3 mark, including a 13-1 Colonial Division record, good enough to earn Northern the division crown and the No. 8 seed in the District 3 tournament.

Garrett White, a junior, scored 10 goals and added 11 assists as a holding midfielder.

State College’s Danny Orton (Commonwealth), Palmyra’s Jeff Wilver (Keystone), Harrisburg’s Paul Kornfeld (Capital) and Milton Hershey’s Christ Spinogatti (Capital) also received coach of the year recognition, and State College’s Owen Hollobaugh (Commonwealth), Palmyra’s Brayden Sunho (Keystone) and Bishop McDevitt’s Kosta Gianaris (Capital) were named players of the year in their respective divisions.

Joining the award recipients were 54 total local selections among the four Mid-Penn divisions’ all-star lists, which included first-team and second-team honors and honorable mentions.

Commonwealth Division

First Team – Zach Richwine, Carlisle, Mid

First Team – Jaeden Englebright, Cumberland Valley, Mid

First Team – Shaw Masson, Cumberland Valley, Mid

Second Team – Caleb Plank, Carlisle, Def

Second Team – Roman Antonucci, Cedar Cliff, Mid

Second Team – Scott Goldfeder, Cedar Cliff, Mid

Second Team – Jayson McGaffin, Cumberland Valley, Mid

Second Team – Jack Miller, Cumberland Valley, For

Second Team – Ryan Koontz, Red Land, Def

Second Team – Ollie Lynch, Red Land, Mid

Honorable Mention – Chase Henry, Carlisle, For

Honorable Mention – Aidan McKeehan, Carlisle, GK

Honorable Mention – Ian Warner, Carlisle, Mid

Honorable Mention – Alex Delavan, Cedar Cliff, Mid

Honorable Mention – Riley Morton, Cedar Cliff, GK

Honorable Mention – Alfonso Orea, Cedar Cliff, Mid

Honorable Mention – Jake Snyder, Cumberland Valley, Def

Honorable Mention – Charlie Fiorenza, Red Land, For

Honorable Mention – Ben Painter, Red Land, For

Keystone Division

First Team – Tai San, Mechanicsburg, Mid

First Team – Liam Stockbauer, Mechanicsburg, For

Second Team – Aaron Babyak, Mechanicsburg, Def

Second Team – Jackson Drenning, Mechanicsburg, Def

Second Team – Travis Miller, Mechanicsburg, For

Honorable Mention – Alex Klebe, Mechanicsburg, Mid

Honorable Mention – Silas Miller, Mechanicsburg, For

Colonial Division

First Team – Jake Morgan, Big Spring, Mid

First Team – Matthew Furlong, Boiling Springs, For

First Team – Isaiah Moorhead, Northern, Def

First Team – Garrett White, Northern, Mid

First Team – Nolan Wimbrough, Northern, Mid

First Team – Kade Rumbaugh, Shippensburg, GK

Second Team – Josh Durff, Big Spring, Def

Second Team – Adler Hornbake, Boiling Springs, Mid

Second Team – Ryan Yunk, Boiling Springs, Def

Second Team –Bennett Calaman, Northern, Def

Second Team – Maddox Davies, Northern, Mid

Second Team – Garrett Courson, Shippensburg, Mid

Second Team – Luke Lehman, Shippensburg, Mid

Honorable Mention – Kaden Hetrick, Big Spring, Def

Honorable Mention – Cameron Ley, Big Spring, For

Honorable Mention – Andrew Bream, Northern, For

Honorable Mention – Aydan Keetch, Shippensburg, For

Capital Division

First Team – Cole Nelson, Camp Hill, Mid

First Team – Steel Bayer, East Pennsboro, Def

First Team – John Paukovits, Trinity, GK

Second Team – Liam Hoffer, Camp Hill, Mid

Second Team – Ty Kirchhoff, Camp Hil, For

Second Team – Cole Conjar, East Pennsboro, For

Second Team – Jimmy Dougherty, Trinity, D

Honorable Mention – Jack Kennedy, Camp Hill, Def

Honorable Mention – Zack Welfer, Camp Hill, For

Honorable Mention – Ryan Koller, East Pennsboro, Def

Honorable Mention – Brendan Palmyer, Trinity, For