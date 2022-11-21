Mid-Penn Boys Soccer: Northern’s Garrett White named Colonial Division Player of the Year

Northern’s Eric White was named the Colonial Division’s coach of the year and Garrett White received the division’s player of the year honors, highlighting the local selections for the Mid-Penn boys soccer all-star teams released Monday afternoon.
Eric White coached the Polar Bears to a 15-3 mark, including a 13-1 Colonial Division record, good enough to earn Northern the division crown and the No. 8 seed in the District 3 tournament.
Garrett White, a junior, scored 10 goals and added 11 assists as a holding midfielder.
State College’s Danny Orton (Commonwealth), Palmyra’s Jeff Wilver (Keystone), Harrisburg’s Paul Kornfeld (Capital) and Milton Hershey’s Christ Spinogatti (Capital) also received coach of the year recognition, and State College’s Owen Hollobaugh (Commonwealth), Palmyra’s Brayden Sunho (Keystone) and Bishop McDevitt’s Kosta Gianaris (Capital) were named players of the year in their respective divisions.
Joining the award recipients were 54 total local selections among the four Mid-Penn divisions’ all-star lists, which included first-team and second-team honors and honorable mentions.
Commonwealth Division
First Team – Zach Richwine, Carlisle, Mid
First Team – Jaeden Englebright, Cumberland Valley, Mid
First Team – Shaw Masson, Cumberland Valley, Mid
Second Team – Caleb Plank, Carlisle, Def
Second Team – Roman Antonucci, Cedar Cliff, Mid
Second Team – Scott Goldfeder, Cedar Cliff, Mid
Second Team – Jayson McGaffin, Cumberland Valley, Mid
Second Team – Jack Miller, Cumberland Valley, For
Second Team – Ryan Koontz, Red Land, Def
Second Team – Ollie Lynch, Red Land, Mid
Honorable Mention – Chase Henry, Carlisle, For
Honorable Mention – Aidan McKeehan, Carlisle, GK
Honorable Mention – Ian Warner, Carlisle, Mid
Honorable Mention – Alex Delavan, Cedar Cliff, Mid
Honorable Mention – Riley Morton, Cedar Cliff, GK
Honorable Mention – Alfonso Orea, Cedar Cliff, Mid
Honorable Mention – Jake Snyder, Cumberland Valley, Def
Honorable Mention – Charlie Fiorenza, Red Land, For
Honorable Mention – Ben Painter, Red Land, For
Keystone Division
First Team – Tai San, Mechanicsburg, Mid
First Team – Liam Stockbauer, Mechanicsburg, For
Second Team – Aaron Babyak, Mechanicsburg, Def
Second Team – Jackson Drenning, Mechanicsburg, Def
Second Team – Travis Miller, Mechanicsburg, For
Honorable Mention – Alex Klebe, Mechanicsburg, Mid
Honorable Mention – Silas Miller, Mechanicsburg, For
Colonial Division
First Team – Jake Morgan, Big Spring, Mid
First Team – Matthew Furlong, Boiling Springs, For
First Team – Isaiah Moorhead, Northern, Def
First Team – Garrett White, Northern, Mid
First Team – Nolan Wimbrough, Northern, Mid
First Team – Kade Rumbaugh, Shippensburg, GK
Second Team – Josh Durff, Big Spring, Def
Second Team – Adler Hornbake, Boiling Springs, Mid
Second Team – Ryan Yunk, Boiling Springs, Def
Second Team –Bennett Calaman, Northern, Def
Second Team – Maddox Davies, Northern, Mid
Second Team – Garrett Courson, Shippensburg, Mid
Second Team – Luke Lehman, Shippensburg, Mid
Honorable Mention – Kaden Hetrick, Big Spring, Def
Honorable Mention – Cameron Ley, Big Spring, For
Honorable Mention – Andrew Bream, Northern, For
Honorable Mention – Aydan Keetch, Shippensburg, For
Capital Division
First Team – Cole Nelson, Camp Hill, Mid
First Team – Steel Bayer, East Pennsboro, Def
First Team – John Paukovits, Trinity, GK
Second Team – Liam Hoffer, Camp Hill, Mid
Second Team – Ty Kirchhoff, Camp Hil, For
Second Team – Cole Conjar, East Pennsboro, For
Second Team – Jimmy Dougherty, Trinity, D
Honorable Mention – Jack Kennedy, Camp Hill, Def
Honorable Mention – Zack Welfer, Camp Hill, For
Honorable Mention – Ryan Koller, East Pennsboro, Def
Honorable Mention – Brendan Palmyer, Trinity, For
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross