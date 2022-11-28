 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Soccer

Mechanicsburg's Liam Stockbauer named to All-State boys soccer team

Mechanicsburg's Liam Stockbauer

Mechanicsburg's Liam Stockbauer scored four goals for the Wildcats in a 6-0 win over CD East Thursday in Mechanicsburg.

 Tim Gross, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg’s Liam Stockbauer was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State boys soccer team.

Stockbauer tallied 26 goals and seven assists to lead the Wildcats to a 13-6-1 record. He was a first-team selection to the Mid-Penn Conference’s Keystone All-Division team alongside sophomore midfielder Tai San. Mechanicsburg qualified for the District 3 Class 4A playoffs, defeating Ephrata in the first round before falling to eventual champion Central Dauphin in the quarterfinals.

Joining Stockbauer with All-State selections from the Mid-Penn were senior forwards Kosta Giannaris of Bishop McDevitt and Owen Hollobaugh of State College.

For the full All-State list, click here.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
