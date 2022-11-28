Mechanicsburg's Liam Stockbauer named to All-State boys soccer team

Mechanicsburg’s Liam Stockbauer was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State boys soccer team.
Stockbauer tallied 26 goals and seven assists to lead the Wildcats to a 13-6-1 record. He was a first-team selection to the Mid-Penn Conference’s Keystone All-Division team alongside sophomore midfielder Tai San. Mechanicsburg qualified for the District 3 Class 4A playoffs, defeating Ephrata in the first round before falling to eventual champion Central Dauphin in the quarterfinals.
Joining Stockbauer with All-State selections from the Mid-Penn were senior forwards Kosta Giannaris of Bishop McDevitt and Owen Hollobaugh of State College.
For the full All-State list, click
. here
Photos: Cedar Cliff at Carlisle Boys Soccer
Carlisle's Caleb Plank, left, boots the ball down the field in front of Cedar Cliff's Alphonso Orea during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Julien Mastrangelo, center, fends off an attempted steal from Cedar Cliff's Roman Antonucci during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Mohamed Daud kicks the ball down field during the first half of their game against Cedar Cliff in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cedar Cliff on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Max Dameshek, left, passes the ball away from in front of Carlisle's Mohamed Daud in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ian Warner, right, kicks the ball down field as Cedar Cliff's Alphonso Orea, left, applies pressure during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Zach Richwine, left, and Cedar Cliff's Roman Antonucci, battle for control of the ball during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Roman Antonucci, left, makes a steal from Carlisle's Zach Richwine during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ian Warner kicks the ball down field during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cedar Cliff on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Levi Smith, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Thursday night against Cedar Cliff at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's holds a quick conference after scoring a goal during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cedar Cliff on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Julien Mastrangelo keeps his eye on a high bounce ball during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cedar Cliff on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Levi Smith throws the ball in to play during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cedar Cliff on Thursday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!