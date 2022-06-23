Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle dubbed Gatorade's 2021-22 Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Seven months after guiding the Mechanicsburg girls soccer team to repeat District 3 Class 3A gold and the PIAA quarterfinals, Halle Engle continues to collect a legion of postseason accolades.

Thursday morning, the recent Mechanicsburg grad and incoming Liberty University pledge was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Her nod as Gatorade’s top girls soccer athlete in the Keystone State comes after Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association State Player of the Year honors, the John Travers Female Award winner, her third straight All-State selection and All-Sentinel Girls Soccer Player of the Year laurels.

With her most recent recognition, Engle enters the 50-player pool for Gatorade’s National Girls Soccer Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month. Engle also joins an elite alumni association of state-award winners in 12 sports, according to a Gatorade press release, including Alexi Lalas (1987-88, Cranbrook High School, Michigan), Steve Cherundolo (1996-97, Mount Carmel High School, California), Abby Wambach (1997-98, Our Lady of Mercy School of Young Women, New York), Heather O’Reilly (2001-02 and 2002-03, East Brunswick High School, New Jersey), Matt Besler (2004-05, Blue Valley West High School, Kansas), Jack Harrison (2013-14, Berkshire High School, Massachusetts) and Mallory Pugh (2014-15, Mountain Vista High School, Colorado).

“Thank you @Gatorade for this amazing honor,” Engle wrote in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “I can’t thank my coaches, teammates, trainers and family enough for all they have done for me as a person and a player. All glory to god!”

In her final dance in the maroon and white, Engle buried 50 goals for the Wildcats and recorded 11 assists. She also scored in 23 of Mechanicsburg’s 24 games last fall, including 16 multigoal performances and an astounding eight hat tricks.

“Halle is the best player I have ever seen at this level,” Tim Grinstead, head coach of Palmyra High School, said in an issued statement in the Gatorade release. “She is strong and fast. We have some very fast players and they were barely able to keep up with her. Many times, we would double- and triple-team her just to keep the ball off her foot. We have never had to do that to another player.”

Engle finished her high school career with 132 scores and 47 assists.

