Mechanicsburg boys soccer surges past Ephrata in District 3 Class 4A opener

Mechanicsburg’s Tai San lined up behind the ball about 20 yards away from the Ephrata goal 11 minutes into Tuesday’s District 3 Class 4A playoff opener at Northside Elementary School. The Wildcats led the visiting Mountaineers 1-0 and looked to deliver a strong opening statement. A 2-1 first-round loss to the same Mountaineers had haunted them for the previous 364 days.

They wanted this one to be different.

San launched a direct kick that sliced through the Ephrata wall before dancing into the top left corner of the net. He charged toward the raucous Mechanicsburg student section, slid across the wet grass and leaped into the air with a fist pump.

Two goals in the first 11:51 would have sufficed, but Mechanicsburg poured it on, adding two more goals in the final 65 seconds of the first half. San struck again in the second half, and the Wildcats roared to a 6-1 opening-round victory.

“We were focused from the beginning,” San said. “We’ve been preparing for this since the last time we played them last year. It’s been nothing but hard this week and the entire year. It’s all coming together.”

The next step for the No. 8 Wildcats (14-5-1) is a test against top-seeded Central Dauphin — a 4-0 winner over Governor Mifflin Tuesday — in Saturday’s quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined.

“They’re much quicker,” Ephrata head coach Rob Deininger said of the Wildcats’ growth over the last year. “They’re physical. They move the ball. They’re just knocking it long, and they have the guys up front that can use their bodies to get in front of the ball, possess it and then go with it.”

That recipe set up Mechanicsburg’s first goal at 3:27. Jackson Drenning played a long ball toward the Ephrata goal mouth that found the feet of Travis Miller. Mountaineer goalkeeper Austin Fries (eight saves) denied Miller’s initial deflection, but the junior pounced on the rebound and punched it into the net.

Mechanicsburg had taken a 1-0 lead at Ephrata when the two teams met in the first round of last year’s playoffs. The Mountaineers netted the equalizer with 10 minutes remaining and stunned the Wildcats with the winning goal in the game’s final minute.

“We felt like we could have given more in that tournament,” Mechanicsburg head coach Jo Panuccio said, “and we could have gone further. And that left a bad taste in a lot of the younger kids’ mouths. They were hungry today, and they weren’t going to take a loss.”

That hunger led to a feast in the waning moments of the first half. Up 2-0 after San’s direct kick, the Wildcats struck again on a corner kick with 1:05 remaining in the period. San served up a ball that Zakaria Moutawakil deflected in to extend the lead to three, and Liam Stockbauer surged toward the goal on a run and added another goal with 44.3 seconds left in the half.

Silas Miller helped Mechanicsburg maintain the momentum with a goal 105 seconds into the second half, and San added his second of the night in the 46th minute.

Luke Wingenroth broke up the shutout bid for the No. 9 Mounts (12-6) breaking behind the Mechanicsburg defense and putting a shot past Noah DeLong, who stopped the other four balls Ephrata had put on frame.

“The moment (last season) ended, we started preparing for this,” Panuccio said. “It just so happened that we got them again, and we had our chance to get back at them. But we’ve grown so much as a team. It’s night and day compared to last year at this time.”