Mechanicsburg boys soccer keeps momentum going with 6-0 win over CD East

The winds swirled around the grass field at Northside Elementary School Thursday evening, and rain showers spritzed on and off throughout the second half of the Mid-Penn Keystone boys soccer showdown between Mechanicsburg and visiting Central Dauphin.

But a consistent attack from the host Wildcats brought a consistency that powered them to a steady 6-0 victory.

Mechanicsburg poured in four second-half goals after a momentum-seizing score in the final minute of the first period. Liam Stockbauer struck for three goals, Travis Miller added two, and Tai San complemented his one goal with three assists in the fourth straight shutout win for the Wildcats (8-2, 4-1 Keystone), who have outscored opponents 18-0 during that stretch.

“We’ve been stringing together complete performances like that for the last few games,” said Mechanicsburg coach Jo Panuccio. “We’ve finally clicked, and we’re starting to find our true mojo.”

Alex Klebe helped the Wildcats tap into that mojo in the 28th minute, pulling a trio of Panther defenders into the right corner with a run before flicking a pass across to Stockbauer, who lined up the shot on the roll and fired it into the lower right corner of the net to open the scoring.

“In the beginning of the season, we had him in the back,” Panuccio said of Klebe, “but the kid can play anywhere. He’s our most versatile player, and he’s hungry. He was hungry today, had a great combination and got forward, and that’s what we’ve been wanting out of him is to get into the attack because he’s such a big threat.”

The Panthers (4-4, 2-3) generated an early surge in the early stages of the blustery first half, blasting a pair of shots on goal in the game’s first three minutes.

Mechanicsburg’s Noah Delong stopped both, setting the tone for a seven-save shutout.

“When games start out a little hectic like that, we can rely on him to be calm in those situations,” Panuccio said of Delong. “I was definitely proud of the way he handled that initial pressure.”

Mechanicsburg tightened its grip on the game’s momentum with the clock approaching the final minute of the first half. San dished a pass to Miller on the right wing, and the junior doubled the lead with a shot on the rush that glanced off goalkeeper Umesh Chimariy (10 saves).

“It was a momentum-builder for them and a tough one for us to swallow,” CD East coach Ryan Maloney said, “but I’m proud of our guys for fighting through that, no matter what.”

The Wildcats rode the momentum to a dominant second half that featured two more goals from Stockbauer, another from Miller and San’s strike from the right side that capped the scoring in the 71st minute.

“We keep our foot on the gas, and we keep going,” Panuccio said. “We never want to allow ourselves to die off or to drop. We want to keep that same pressure, that same energy. We try to do that for all 80 minutes.”