Mechanicsburg boys soccer draws 2-2 tie with Keystone rival Palmyra in 2 OTs

Deep into the second overtime, Palmyra and Mechanicsburg boys soccer had already played 98 minutes and were no closer to declaring a victor than when the match began.

After Palmyra went wide left with a desperation attempt, the Cougars intercepted Mechanicsburg keeper Noah Delong’s goal kick and immediately sent it back toward the frame. Delong took a knee to gather the bouncing shot, but the ball bounced off the senior’s hands. Brayden Sunho rushed the loose ball but popped his kick over the crossbar from point-blank range as the Mechanicsburg bench released a collective exhale.

Two minutes later, the horn sounded on the 2-2 tie between the Keystone Division rivals at Northside Elementary on Wednesday evening.

Mechanicsburg (8-3-1, 4-2-1) wasted little time after the opening whistle. Palmyra began with possession, but the Wildcats quickly reversed course and sent the ball up the right wing. Just 18 seconds into the game, Silas Miller shocked the Cougars with a shot over goalkeeper Cole Souder’s reach.

The Wildcats maintained the lead through the first half with stout defensive play from seniors Aaron Babyak and Reese Brown. At the same time, the constant motor of midfielder Dilan Huffman gave the Cougars fits between the 30s.

Palmyra (9-1-1, 6-0-1) made adjustments at halftime, and they paid immediate dividends by applying steady pressure and finding space 18 yards and in. In the 43rd minute, junior Matt Bordner gathered a chipped through ball and slid it past Delong to even the score.

The goal shook the Wildcats, and they reeled even more 14 seconds later when Palmyra’s Sunho tallied another goal putting the Cougars up 2-1.

Down a goal with 20 minutes remaining, Mechanicsburg head coach Jo Panuccio began making formation changes to spur the scoring opportunities. But the head coach never wavered from the sidelines encouraging his team to relax and preaching patience.

“It’s been a battle all year keeping our heads in tough situations,” Panuccio said. “These boys are growing every day, mentally getting stronger.”

“The last time we played them, we thought we got robbed. We thought we should have won that game. These boys came out today hungry to win. They believed the entire time that we were the better team, and we could win the game.”

But as time ticked away with under two minutes left, that looked less and less likely down 2-1 until Tai San booted a shot from 25 yards out. A Palmyra defender blocked the attempt, but Jackson Drenning gathered the deflection and rocketed a bullet past Souder to even the score.

“I told him you’re going to score a goal this year, and it’s going to be a big one,” Panuccio said. “Boy, was it a big goal. We kept pushing and stayed composed. Drenning was ice cold. It was a beautiful shot.”

Mechanicsburg put three shots on goal in the two overtimes, while Palmyra managed one, but none found the back of the net in the extra 20 minutes.

Delong finished with eight saves for the Wildcats, and his counterpart Souder matched the total for the Cougars.

Palmyra returns to the pitch on Saturday for a nonconference match against Donegal, while Mechanicsburg doesn’t return to action until Tuesday, traveling to face Lower Dauphin.