Liam Stockbauer's strike lifts Mechanicsburg boys soccer at Northern

DILLSBURG – Through more than three quarters of an hour of soccer at Northern Saturday night, the Polar Bear boys and visiting Mechanicsburg charged across the chewed-up and muddy field, and clashed in a grueling, grinding, physical season opener for both teams without the reward of a goal.
But in the 49th minute, Mechanicsburg’s Liam Stockbauer stormed toward a pair of Northern defenders, dribbled the ball back a step, shifted to his left and laced a shot with his left foot into the right side of the goal..
“Electric,” Stockbauer said of watching the ball roll into the corner of the net. “I felt electric, man.”
The electricity carried the Wildcats the rest of the way to a 1-0 win.
“This is huge,” said Mechanicsburg coach Jo Panuccio. “This is confidence for us. This gives us confidence moving forward. It’s the perfect way to start the season.”
The Wildcats (1-0) preserved perfection by withstanding a late siege from the hosts, as Northern attacked with a chance off a corner kick with six minutes left, and Bennet Calaman put a shot on frame a minute later, forcing Mechanicsburg goalkeeper Noah DeLong to make one of his four saves.
“I think that’s what I’m going to take away from this game the most,” said Northern coach Eric White, whose Polar Bears (0-1) lost 10 seniors from the team that won a district title and advanced to the state semifinals a year ago. “Are we resilient? What are we made of?”
Both teams’ resiliency was tested early and often in a grind of a game that featured countless collisions, mud-stained kits and a yellow card.
“They’re hard workers,” Panuccio said of his players. “These guys just fight and fight and fight. They’re great passers. They moved the ball well today. They created chances, and they never gave up.”
Mechanicsburg generated the best scoring chance in the first half when a direct kick from Coleby Dillon banged off the crossbar and sparked a scramble in front of Northern goalkeeper Josh Hoffman (seven saves), who eventually deflected away the scoring chance.
At the other end, Northern’s Zach French challenged the Mechanicsburg defense with runs on the outside.
The style of play wore down all parties involved.
“Being a striker and playing all 80 minutes,” Stockbauer said, “you’ve got to be smart with what runs you make, so you don’t waste your energy.”
Stockbauer summoned his energy when he challenged a wall of Northern defenders in the lead-up to the game’s only goal.
“He’s a terrier,” Panuccio said of Stockbauer. “He beat two guys swiftly, took a rip with his opposite foot. The guy’s a top player.”
