Liam Stockbauer's strike lifts Mechanicsburg boys soccer at Northern

DILLSBURG – Through more than three quarters of an hour of soccer at Northern Saturday night, the Polar Bear boys and visiting Mechanicsburg charged across the chewed-up and muddy field, and clashed in a grueling, grinding, physical season opener for both teams without the reward of a goal.

But in the 49th minute, Mechanicsburg’s Liam Stockbauer stormed toward a pair of Northern defenders, dribbled the ball back a step, shifted to his left and laced a shot with his left foot into the right side of the goal..

“Electric,” Stockbauer said of watching the ball roll into the corner of the net. “I felt electric, man.”

The electricity carried the Wildcats the rest of the way to a 1-0 win.

“This is huge,” said Mechanicsburg coach Jo Panuccio. “This is confidence for us. This gives us confidence moving forward. It’s the perfect way to start the season.”

The Wildcats (1-0) preserved perfection by withstanding a late siege from the hosts, as Northern attacked with a chance off a corner kick with six minutes left, and Bennet Calaman put a shot on frame a minute later, forcing Mechanicsburg goalkeeper Noah DeLong to make one of his four saves.