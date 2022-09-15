Kirchhoff, Camp Hill outlast Trinity in tight Capital Division boys soccer battle

Through the first three weeks of the regular season, Camp Hill’s boys soccer team has grown accustomed to one-goal games with razor-thin margins for error and pressure that increases as the game clock crawls toward zero. Five of the Lions’ first six games were decided by one goal, including Thursday’s 1-0 victory over visiting Trinity.

Ty Kirchhoff scored the game’s only goal, and the Camp Hill defense held off a second-half Shamrock surge in a tight, physical Mid-Penn Capital clash at Siebert Park.

“It’s going to be a lot of close games this season between everyone from the top to the bottom of our division,” Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer said. “It’s going to take a little bit of luck. A lot of games are going to be a coin toss. Hopefully we keep coming out on the right side like we have in the two games this week.”

The Lions (2-2 Capital, 3-3 overall), coming off a 1-0 home victory over Bishop McDevitt Tuesday, maintained the momentum with an early offensive push, generating chances from the play of Nick Crosby, Cole Nelson and JJ Battisti in the middle of the field.

“The midfielders have been awesome,” Sheaffer said. “We’re asking a lot from them this season.”

The early push led to back-to-back corner kicks in the 29th minute. Kirchhoff just missed a header on the first, but on the second, Zack Welfer’s kick curved toward the goal. Trinity goalkeeper John Paukovits knocked it down, but Kirchhoff punched in the rebound to put the Lions up 1-0 at 28:17.

“I knew we had to put one in early to keep the momentum in our favor,” Kirchhoff said. “I saw the ball drop and just put a foot on it and put it in the back of the net.”

Camp Hill continued its pressure through the end of the first half.

“They took it to us,” Trinity coach Dan Gustafson said. “We struggled to complete our passes. They were on us fast, and they were organized, and we struggled to stay composed.”

But the Shamrocks (1-3, 2-3) turned up for a response in the second half. Gustafson moved Paukovits to forward after his seven-save performance in the first half and brought in goalkeeper Kieran Finegan (seven saves).

“When we’re down, we like to pull him out to see what he can do, and he does great things,” Gustafson said of Paukovits. “But we struggled to get the ball to his feet, so it wasn’t quite as effective as we had hoped.”

The Shamrocks stabilized the midfield and nullified Camp Hill’s attack throughout the second half. But the Lions held on, weathering the razor-thin margins and the pressure to hang on for a key division win as a hint of an autumn chill settled above their home turf. Mac Sarff made three saves for the shutout.

“We’re still tense,” Sheaffer said. “There are still early season jitters. Guys are trying to figure things out. But we’re three weeks into the season now, and winning some games, so hopefully things settle down and we can settle into games faster.”