Isaac Eichelberger's PK goal sends West Shore Christian into District 3 Class A boys soccer semifinals

West Shore Christian’s Isaac Eichelberger lined up for the penalty kick with the daylight fading, the pressure mounting and the score tied at one with 8:54 left in the Bobcats’ District 3 Class A boys soccer quarterfinal against Kutztown Wednesday afternoon in Shiremanstown. Eichelberger drove the shot high to his left. It clanged off the crossbar, shot down into the battered grass and bounced back up into the netting.

The celebration sent Eichelberger and his euphoric teammates toward the far corner of the field. Riding the momentum, they played pedal-down until the final whistle, charging into the district semifinals for the second straight season with a 2-1 victory.

“It’s huge for us,” said West Shore Christian head coach Justin Randolph. “We’re really trying to build a consistent program here that constantly vies for a shot at a district title. A lot of these guys are young, and they’ve been putting in a lot of work.”

The No. 3 Bobcats (17-2), who advance to face Mount Calvary Christian, a 1-0 quarterfinal winner over York Catholic, in a semifinal set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Mechanicbsurg’s Memorial Park Stadium, went 15-1 during the regular season, outscoring opponents 109-11.

Randolph and his team, which lost in the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference semifinals, knew the district bracket would lay down a challenge before them.

“It’s a little different animal,” Randolph said. “We’re playing a lot of smaller schools that don’t have the physicality and the numbers that a lot of these schools like Kutztown, York Catholic and Tulpehocken and Greenwood have, so for us to just be in the mix and to give it a shot, it’s something that’s well deserved."

The No. 7 Cougars (13-7) utilized the physicality and numbers to take a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when Cayden Ciccone pounded a crossing pass from Ashton Dunn into the top of the netting.

“It definitely kind of put us on our heels for a minute,” Randolph said. "But getting a quick response really kind of evened things out and, I think, settled us down."

That quick response came two minutes and nine seconds later. Seth Lehman put a head on a corner kick from Logan Chronister and sent it past Kutztown goalkeeper Hayden Stump (eight saves).

“We lost the momentum,” Kutztown coach Jared Diehl said. “It was just a matter of attacking a corner kick ball. They earned it. They attacked it. We didn’t attack it. We stood and watched, and you can’t stand and watch at a high level.”

The Cougars tried to reclaim the momentum with an early surge in the second half, but West Shore Christian’s Ryan Fry met the challenge on his way to 16 total saves.

“Ryan made a couple huge saves, just keeping us in it,” Randolph said. “Being aggressive off that back line was huge, and he was putting them under pressure as soon as they got that ball inside the box.”

The teams traded chances on the short, worn-down grass field, looking for an edge through most of the second half.

“Playing on a grass field this late in the season is always going to be tricky,” Randolph said. “You’re going to see a lot of guys slipping around. You’re going to see a lot of unlucky bounces. It’s really hard to be technical when you’re finishing, so it’s a grind-out kind of game. You’re going to have to really just keep pressure on and hope for a good bounce.”

The good bounce favored the Bobcats late, as pressure led to a Kutzdown handball in the box. Eichelberger stepped to the penalty mark.

“I’m pretty composed,” he said. “Obviously, I’m a little nervous. Everyone’s going to be nervous, but if it goes in, you’re happy.”

Class A girls

Camp Hill 5, Fairfield 2: Della Hawkins struck twice for the Lions (11-7-1) in their quarterfinal win. She provided the bookends for Camp Hill’s offense, tying the game with a penalty kick goal that wiped out an early lead for the Knights (11-2-1) and adding a late insurance goal. Sophia Shaw, Scarlett Colestock and Marissa McGuire also scored for Camp Hill, which led 3-1 at halftime and advances to face top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite, a 2-1 quarterfinal winner over Tulpehocken, at Lancaster Mennonite Saturday at a time to be determined.