'I know he would have kicked my butt': Trinity girls soccer coach Terry Mull reflects on 300th career win days after brother's death

Mull said her father, Herb Stepp, who has a field in Lawnton dedicated to him — Herb Stepp Field, started it all for the family. She said relatives have already gone to the field and had lunch or a picnic in Michael’s honor because that’s where he played a majority of his twilight games.

“I didn’t imagine coaching this long,” Mull said. “I always had a lot of confidence in myself as a coach. I’ve won championships in softball, baseball, basketball, soccer. Like my brother, I paid attention to the little things and the rules of the game.

“At some point there is going to be a memorial for my brother, and I expect it is going to be at my father’s field.”

Paying attention to the little things might have helped Mull win her PIAA Class 2A titles in three straight years from 2014-16. Although this is a rebuilding year for Trinity according to Mull, she thinks the team will be one to be reckoned with in the future.

And after 18 years at the helm, she isn’t sure what the next milestone is or where her career goes from here. She has no intentions to retire soon.