'I know he would have kicked my butt': Trinity girls soccer coach Terry Mull reflects on 300th career win days after brother's death

Terry Mull’s career as the head coach of the Trinity girls soccer team hit a milestone Oct. 21 when the 18-year veteran reached 300 wins.
The win, however, was somewhat bittersweet.
Two days before Mull's younger brother Michael Stepp, the CD East softball coach, passed away suddenly from a heart attack at 61. Mull knew that he would want her to show up and win.
“I had a responsibility, I made a commitment,” Mull said. “And I know he would have kicked my butt — we were both the same.
“He was a competitor, and he was very kind. He paid attention to the little things, and he was very knowledgeable.”
The girls on the team didn’t let Mull down during an emotional time in her life, shutting out East Pennsboro 2-0 to get her that 300th victory, with both goals coming from Jessica Knaub.
Mull’s career up to this point has been full of success, something she can very well chalk up to her confidence in herself as a coach.
Mull coached her younger brother in a several sports, including basketball, baseball, softball and soccer. She coached her youngest son through U6-U19 soccer. Stepp played baseball through the 1990s and into the early 2000s in the East Shore Twilight League before moving into coaching like Mull.
Mull said her father, Herb Stepp, who has a field in Lawnton dedicated to him — Herb Stepp Field, started it all for the family. She said relatives have already gone to the field and had lunch or a picnic in Michael’s honor because that’s where he played a majority of his twilight games.
“I didn’t imagine coaching this long,” Mull said. “I always had a lot of confidence in myself as a coach. I’ve won championships in softball, baseball, basketball, soccer. Like my brother, I paid attention to the little things and the rules of the game.
“At some point there is going to be a memorial for my brother, and I expect it is going to be at my father’s field.”
Paying attention to the little things might have helped Mull win her PIAA Class 2A titles in three straight years from 2014-16. Although this is a rebuilding year for Trinity according to Mull, she thinks the team will be one to be reckoned with in the future.
And after 18 years at the helm, she isn’t sure what the next milestone is or where her career goes from here. She has no intentions to retire soon.
“It’s basically see where it goes, but at this point if my health stays good I’ll be around another year or so,” Mull said. “It’s very gratifying [getting that 300th win]. I met a lot of nice young ladies along the way, and I had a great time with what we were involved in.
“I’m just trying to figure out where to go from here. I’ll stick with it for a little bit, but at some point I’ll probably hang it up.”
