HS Soccer: Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle named PSCA Player of the Year

  • Updated
Mechanicsburg Elco 12

Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The Wildcats defeated the Bambies 3-2 in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer playoffs.

The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association named Mechanicsburg senior Halle Engle its 2021 female state player of the year Monday. Engle was also a PSCA all-state selection and a nominee for the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team.

Camp Hill senior Liam Raney and Boiling Springs senior Gavin Rauhut also received PSCA all-state accolades.

Engle, a two-time all-state selection set to continue her academic and athletic careers at Liberty University next fall, tallied 50 goals and six assists for the Wildcats as a senior, helping Mechanicsburg capture its second straight District 3 Class 3A title and advance to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Raney, a forward, helped the Lions win Mid-Penn Capital Division and District 3 Class A titles on a run to the state quarterfinals. Rauhut, a midfielder, gave the Bubblers a boost on their way to the Mid-Penn Colonial Division crown and the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.

Sebastian Tis, a midfielder at Conestoga, was named the PSCA's male player of the year.

