HS Soccer: Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle named PSCA Player of the Year

The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association named Mechanicsburg senior Halle Engle its 2021 female state player of the year Monday. Engle was also a PSCA all-state selection and a nominee for the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team.

Camp Hill senior Liam Raney and Boiling Springs senior Gavin Rauhut also received PSCA all-state accolades.

Engle, a two-time all-state selection set to continue her academic and athletic careers at Liberty University next fall, tallied 50 goals and six assists for the Wildcats as a senior, helping Mechanicsburg capture its second straight District 3 Class 3A title and advance to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Raney, a forward, helped the Lions win Mid-Penn Capital Division and District 3 Class A titles on a run to the state quarterfinals. Rauhut, a midfielder, gave the Bubblers a boost on their way to the Mid-Penn Colonial Division crown and the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.

Sebastian Tis, a midfielder at Conestoga, was named the PSCA's male player of the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0