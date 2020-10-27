HS Girls Soccer: With season winding down and district seeding on the line, Cumberland Valley shuts out Carlisle

CARLISLE — For 73 minutes Tuesday night, the Carlisle girls soccer team contained Cumberland Valley’s Emily Mashinski during their Mid-Penn Commonwealth division clash.
Herd sophomore center back Maria Franjicic worked tirelessly, shadowing Mashinski most of the match, keeping the two-time All-Sentinel First Team forward in check.
“On a small field where you don’t have the opportunity to spread those players out, they were able to stay within 10 yards of her the whole night,” Cumberland Valley head coach George Gemberling said. “That was challenging and frustrating.”
But with seven minutes remaining, Mashinski had space and time to lift a shot over Franjicic, deflecting off the inside of the crossbar to the back of the net past Carlisle keeper Madalyn Brymesser. The score gave the Eagles an insurance goal on their way to the 2-0 victory over the Herd.
“Our point was to come here and just make sure we took care of business,” Gemberling said. “It’s a tough place to play with the grass field all bumpy from football. The lines are pinched in. It makes things really compacted and hard to find spaces.”
Three weeks ago, Cumberland Valley (10-1, 10-1 Commonwealth) throttled Carlisle 7-0, but this time the Herd hung with the division leader. Carlisle stayed organized on defense and limited the number of quality scoring opportunities for the Eagles.
“I’m pleased with our girls and how they fought,” Carlisle head coach Greg Clippinger said. “They have pulled together. We had some unfortunate things at the beginning of the season, or I think we’d be right there in the top eight. The girls are growing, and they’ve stuck with it.”
The two squads were locked in a scoreless battle until the 36th minute when Cumberland Valley’s Jaxton Gerhart came up with the loose ball in front of the net and found the far corner past a sprawling Brymesser.
“I thought Madalyn played a smart game,” Clippinger said of his goalkeeper. “She played much better. I thought the first goal was unfortunate because we had a missed clear, and she was supporting too close.”
Brymesser ended the night with nine saves for the Herd.
That one-goal advantage for Cumberland Valley is how the score would remain until 15 minutes remaining when Carlisle (6-5-1, 4-5-1 Commonwealth) was awarded a throw-in deep in its offensive end. Ella Bobeck inserted short to Sejia Podzic, who dribbled around her defender and centered the ball to a waiting Alyssa Myers.
The pass found the junior midfielder’s foot, and she rocketed a shot low and hard towards the right corner. But Eagles’ goalkeeper Abbie Miller recovered to the post to divert the attempt away, keeping the Herd off the board and preserving the lead.
Cumberland Valley outshot Carlisle 11-1 and held a 6-1 advantage in corners.
Both teams return to action Thursday as the Herd travel to Cedar Cliff, and the Eagles host Chambersburg in their final regular-season contest. Cumberland Valley was fourth in the latest District 3 Class 4A power rankings before Tuesday’s victory, but it’s tight among the current eight qualifiers.
“With the way the power ratings are right now, you can’t slip,” Gemberling said. “Just to be secure and get the win, take care of business, and be ready for Thursday so you don’t drop one there. That was our focus — to get ready and finish strong in the last two games.”
