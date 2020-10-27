HS Girls Soccer: With season winding down and district seeding on the line, Cumberland Valley shuts out Carlisle

“I’m pleased with our girls and how they fought,” Carlisle head coach Greg Clippinger said. “They have pulled together. We had some unfortunate things at the beginning of the season, or I think we’d be right there in the top eight. The girls are growing, and they’ve stuck with it.”

The two squads were locked in a scoreless battle until the 36th minute when Cumberland Valley’s Jaxton Gerhart came up with the loose ball in front of the net and found the far corner past a sprawling Brymesser.

“I thought Madalyn played a smart game,” Clippinger said of his goalkeeper. “She played much better. I thought the first goal was unfortunate because we had a missed clear, and she was supporting too close.”

Brymesser ended the night with nine saves for the Herd.

That one-goal advantage for Cumberland Valley is how the score would remain until 15 minutes remaining when Carlisle (6-5-1, 4-5-1 Commonwealth) was awarded a throw-in deep in its offensive end. Ella Bobeck inserted short to Sejia Podzic, who dribbled around her defender and centered the ball to a waiting Alyssa Myers.