HS Girls Soccer: Red Land defense provides challenge but Cumberland Valley squeezes out season-opening win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It may have been unreasonable to expect the Cumberland Valley girls soccer team to already be in midseason form despite head coach George Gemberling thinking they looked to that level in their recent training sessions.

After all, the practices and scrimmages don't mean anything once the wins and losses really count.

Cumberland Valley had to grind out a 1-0 victory at Eagle View Stadium on Monday evening over a spirited Red Land squad in the first regular-season match for both clubs.

The Eagles maintained possession and controlled pace but still struggled to make connections and find feet in their offensive third. Credit a hard-nosed effort by Red Land and inspired play from freshman goalkeeper Hannah Cline for keeping things tense until the final whistle.

"We created chances," Gemberling said. "We just had that last element that just wasn't clicking tonight. It was just off."

Cumberland Valley (1-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) dominated the boxscore as the Eagles outshot the Patriots 12-1 while racking up seven corners. But those opportunities didn't translate on the scoreboard until the 51st minute when Emily Mashinski found the back of the net off a Madison Ferrone pass.