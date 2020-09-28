HS Girls Soccer: Red Land defense provides challenge but Cumberland Valley squeezes out season-opening win

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It may have been unreasonable to expect the Cumberland Valley girls soccer team to already be in midseason form despite head coach George Gemberling thinking they looked to that level in their recent training sessions.
After all, the practices and scrimmages don't mean anything once the wins and losses really count.
Cumberland Valley had to grind out a 1-0 victory at Eagle View Stadium on Monday evening over a spirited Red Land squad in the first regular-season match for both clubs.
The Eagles maintained possession and controlled pace but still struggled to make connections and find feet in their offensive third. Credit a hard-nosed effort by Red Land and inspired play from freshman goalkeeper Hannah Cline for keeping things tense until the final whistle.
"We created chances," Gemberling said. "We just had that last element that just wasn't clicking tonight. It was just off."
Cumberland Valley (1-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) dominated the boxscore as the Eagles outshot the Patriots 12-1 while racking up seven corners. But those opportunities didn't translate on the scoreboard until the 51st minute when Emily Mashinski found the back of the net off a Madison Ferrone pass.
"We did a lot of things well in chunks," Gemberling said. "And then we'd have one little moment where things would fall apart. We did a lot of great things in possession, and then our last pass is a problem. Some of our shot selections were just not our best options tonight. We were shooting from angles we shouldn't have been shooting from. We should have been finding people who were making runs in front of the goal."
Red Land (0-1, 0-1 Commonwealth) center backs Zayda Crumpton and Brooke Ely didn't make life easy for the Eagles either, contesting every pass, pressuring every possession and never relenting an inch in a complete defensive effort. Cline gave notice to the rest of the Mid-Penn Conference as she recorded 11 saves in her first varsity action.
"Our goal was to come out and battle," Red Land head coach Jamie Miller said. "We knew the quality of players that Cumberland Valley brings. I knew the quality of effort, and heart and passion my team brings.
"I'd like to create more scoring chances but for the first showing and opening up against Cumberland Valley. It was a great effort. I'm super pumped and super proud of them."
Abbie Miller completed the Eagles' shutout as the senior netminder turned away the lone shot on goal.
"Red Land is just that tough, gritty kind of a team, and they're never going to quit," Gemberling said. "It was a good challenge. It's good to be back into our league play and feel that kind of pressure and level."
Red Land has a quick turnaround as the Patriots host Carlisle, which had its season delayed because of five cases of COVID-19 within the district last week, on Tuesday evening at West Shore Stadium, while Cumberland Valley's next game is Thursday against Cedar Cliff.
