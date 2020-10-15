HS Girls Soccer: Lower Dauphin finishes season sweep of Mechanicsburg in key division tilt

Hollenbach was in the middle of the action again on the second goal, gaining position on a race toward a free ball on the Mechanicsburg end line and drawing a foul. Jamie Swartz took the penalty kick for the Falcons, and she delivered to make it a two-goal game in the 22nd minute.

“The first time we played them, they got a goal about two and a half minutes in, and we were down,” LD coach Nic Amici said. “I think that was a rally call, and we came back in that game. Our goal tonight was to really come out and have that intensity early. Finding a way to get that first goal in was big.”

The deficit did little to change Mechanicsburg’s demeanor or approach, nor did it change its scoring luck. The early second half included numerous chances, from a Halle Engle run that saw a shot go high to a Lauren Costello direct kick that likewise just missed the crossbar. When the Wildcats were on net, LD keeper Val Scottodicarlo was there, including a couple of short-range saves late.

Mechanicsburg keeper Ari Frey was strong as well, including a big stop on Vandernick’s shot with a little over 14 minutes to play.