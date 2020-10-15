HS Girls Soccer: Lower Dauphin finishes season sweep of Mechanicsburg in key division tilt

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg could not have asked for much else Thursday in terms of competitiveness, effort and opportunities generated
The challenge was in getting those things translated to the scoreboard.
The Wildcats went toe-to-toe with unbeaten Lower Dauphin in an important Mid-Penn Keystone matchup at Mechanicsburg’s Northside Elementary, and it was the Falcons who capitalized on their opportunities to net two early goals and claim a 2-0 victory in a back-and-forth contest.
Mechanicsburg, which had dropped a 4-1 decision to LD on Sept. 29, met the Falcons’ intensity this time around but could never find the finish to truly apply the pressure.
“I thought we answered the call,” Mechanicsburg coach Jake June said. “The first time around at their place, I though they were the better team. Coming into tonight, we’ve been playing better soccer and we got after it. I liked my team out there. I thought we created a ton of opportunities, but the one piece was that we couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The Wildcats were forced into playing from behind less than five minutes in, as LD showcased its skill and spacing to create the first of a handful of opportunities for forward Justyce Hollenbach. Marissa Vandernick dropped a pass that Hollenbach was able to gather in stride, and she delivered a strike from 15 yards out that found the net for a 1-0 Falcon lead.
Hollenbach was in the middle of the action again on the second goal, gaining position on a race toward a free ball on the Mechanicsburg end line and drawing a foul. Jamie Swartz took the penalty kick for the Falcons, and she delivered to make it a two-goal game in the 22nd minute.
'Like a punch in the face': Six months after pandemic cut short hoops run, Mechanicsburg girls soccer's Allison Schrass, Talia Gilliard hoping for better
Support Local Journalism
A Timeout With ... Mechanicsburg soccer alum Jo Panuccio, who recently took over the reigns of the boys soccer team
“The first time we played them, they got a goal about two and a half minutes in, and we were down,” LD coach Nic Amici said. “I think that was a rally call, and we came back in that game. Our goal tonight was to really come out and have that intensity early. Finding a way to get that first goal in was big.”
The deficit did little to change Mechanicsburg’s demeanor or approach, nor did it change its scoring luck. The early second half included numerous chances, from a Halle Engle run that saw a shot go high to a Lauren Costello direct kick that likewise just missed the crossbar. When the Wildcats were on net, LD keeper Val Scottodicarlo was there, including a couple of short-range saves late.
Mechanicsburg keeper Ari Frey was strong as well, including a big stop on Vandernick’s shot with a little over 14 minutes to play.
“We have a big senior class, and there’s a lot experience there,” June said. “I think they showed their maturity to kind of lead us tonight. It’s tough to see the other team get one early, but it didn’t take away from who we wanted to be. We continued to get forward and get opportunities. If you can just get one back, you can put some pressure on the other team. We were just unfortunate.”
The win gave LD a two-game lead in the Keystone standings. The Falcons entered the game ranked no. 5 in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings, while Mechanicsburg was ranked no. 4 in Class 3A.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!