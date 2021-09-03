HS Girls Soccer: Local storylines for the 2021 season

The girls soccer season is set to kick off Friday. Here is a look at the storylines surrounding The Sentinel’s coverage area.

Mechanicsburg’s next chapter

The Wildcats’ historic season in 2020 landed them the first District Three trophy in program history, a berth in the state semifinals and memories sure to linger for decades.

But after graduating several key players, and after head coach Jake June left to become the athletic director at Camp Hill over the summer, Mechanicsburg’s next chapter looks a lot different.

+6 At long, long last: Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg girls soccer win school's first District 3 girls title of any kind Mechanicsburg had been to this same point — the District 3 championship — each of the last two years. The Wildcats, led by Halle Engle's winning goal, were not denied a third time.

Mike O’Brien filled the head coaching position in August, and despite a few roster holes and some question marks, the cupboard was far from bare. The Wildcats return 200-point scorer Halle Engle, a Liberty University commit and All-State selection who can power the offense. They also have strength up the middle in Shippensburg University commit Molly Kleinert and junior Julia Mayernick, who is entering her third year as a starter.

Cumberland Valley regroups