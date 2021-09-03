HS Girls Soccer: Local storylines for the 2021 season

The girls soccer season is set to kick off Friday. Here is a look at the storylines surrounding The Sentinel’s coverage area.
Mechanicsburg’s next chapter
The Wildcats’ historic season in 2020 landed them the first District Three trophy in program history, a berth in the state semifinals and memories sure to linger for decades.
But after graduating several key players, and after head coach Jake June left to become the athletic director at Camp Hill over the summer, Mechanicsburg’s next chapter looks a lot different.
Mike O’Brien filled the head coaching position in August, and despite a few roster holes and some question marks, the cupboard was far from bare. The Wildcats return 200-point scorer Halle Engle, a Liberty University commit and All-State selection who can power the offense. They also have strength up the middle in Shippensburg University commit Molly Kleinert and junior Julia Mayernick, who is entering her third year as a starter.
Cumberland Valley regroups
Like the Wildcats, the Eagles are looking to field new players in new roles after the departure of a successful senior class. Cumberland Valley saw its season end in the state tournament with 1-0 losses to North Allegheny in each of the last two seasons, the latter in the state semifinals.
The Eagles won’t have to wait until November to meet North Allegheny. They’re scheduled to visit the Tigers Saturday.
Head coach George Gemberling isn’t sure what his lineup will look like, or how it will evolve throughout the season, but Cumberland Valley does return seniors Georgia Mantione and Lauren Chang at midfield and a promising back line that includes juniors Reagan Basehore and Rylee Fry, and freshman Sienna Manns.
Success on the club level
Club teams on the West Shore, each loaded with local high school talent, have enjoyed success in the offseason. Penn F.C.’s 2004 Lightning national championship team included Carlisle midfielder Mia Byus, Cumberland Valley junior midfielder Lily Felician and East Pennsboro junior Paelyn Bayer. Keystone F.C.’s Premier 03 girls team reached the national semifinals with a roster that included Mechanicsburg’s Engle and Cumberland Valley’s Mantione. Eagle F.C. also boasted its share of local talent on an 04 G Black team that reached the East Regional final.
While the players enjoyed the success they shared with the clubs, they’ll be looking for bragging rights when in their high school kits this fall.
Clippinger’s milestone celebration
Carlisle’s Greg Clippinger notched his 350th win as a head coach at the end of the 2020 season. Clippinger, patrolling the Carlisle sidelines from 1996-2012 and since 2015, registered 268 with the girls team and 82 with the boys.
The program plans to honor him and his 350th win after Tuesday’s home opener against Cedar Cliff, the team that Carlisle vanquished for the milestone victory. The Thundering Herd also hope to get back to the district playoffs, which they missed last year for the first time since 2016.
Perennial postseason contenders
Camp Hill and Boiling Springs have enjoyed consistent postseason success in recent history. The Lions won district titles in 2018 and 2019, capturing the state crown in the latter, before getting knocked out of the district semifinals last year with an overtime loss to Northern Lebanon. The Bubblers advanced to the District Three Class 2A title game every year from 2017-19, missing last year’s tournament as the No. 7 team in the power rankings that only advanced four to the postseason.
Both teams could make runs again this season.
