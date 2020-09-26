 Skip to main content
HS Girls Soccer Highlights: Trinity wins close one over Susquehanna Township; West Perry edges past Shippensburg
HS Girls Soccer Highlights: Trinity wins close one over Susquehanna Township; West Perry edges past Shippensburg

  • Trinity tallied the win over Susquehanna Township 2-1 in its first W of the season Saturday. Jessica Knaub had a goal and two assists in the win, while Frances Maury had a goal.
  • West Perry got the close 2-1 win over Shippensburg. Zoe Wewer had the lone goal for the Greyhounds, while Serenity Hill and Tayler Sanno had goals for the Mustangs.
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25
2020 HS Girls Soccer Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team
