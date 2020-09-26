HS Girls Soccer Highlights: Trinity wins close one over Susquehanna Township; West Perry edges past Shippensburg

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
- Trinity tallied the win over Susquehanna Township 2-1 in its first W of the season Saturday. Jessica Knaub had a goal and two assists in the win, while Frances Maury had a goal.
- West Perry got the close 2-1 win over Shippensburg. Zoe Wewer had the lone goal for the Greyhounds, while Serenity Hill and Tayler Sanno had goals for the Mustangs.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jake Adams
Sports Editor
Sports editor at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today