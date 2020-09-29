HS Girls Soccer Highlights: Molly Starner singlehandedly leads Boiling Springs to win; Northern, Cedar Cliff victorious

- Molly Starner scored the first, second and third goal in Boiling Springs' 3-0 win over Shippensburg on Tuesday. Two of Starner's goals came on penalty kicks to push the Bubblers to 1-0 (1-0 Colonial) on the season. In net, Boiling Springs broke in new goalie Delaney Beardmore, who recorded two saves, and Makayla Murphy (1 save).
- Northern routed Big Spring 8-0 thanks to four goals from Olivia Goretski, who had a hat trick by halftime. Kylie Miller also added two goals for the Polar Bears.
- Cedar Cliff picked up its first Mid-Penn Commonwealth win of the year, two games in, topping State College 4-0 behind a hat trick from Taylor Ferraro. The forward notched her first in the first half then scored two in the second on a corner kick and give-and-go. Katie Koppenhaver added a first-half tally as well, while Alli Delozier stopped all three shots she faced.
