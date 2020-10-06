HS Girls Soccer: Grace Sibert scores twice as Boiling Springs pulls away in second half from Big Spring

NEWVILLE — For nearly 38 minutes, the Boiling Springs girls soccer team dominated Big Spring on Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial clash.

However, the scoreboard told a different tale as the clubs remained locked in a 0-0 tie despite the lopsided play.

Up to that point, Boiling Springs had taken six shots on goal and accumulated 12 corners, but Big Spring's defense and goalkeeper Allyson Manley held them scoreless. Though not without some close calls, as a nearly own goal caromed off the post, and the Bubblers arced three headers over the crossbar.

But in the closing minutes of the first half, Grace Sibert found the ball on her left foot after a corner and ensuing scrum. The senior midfielder crossed it into the lower right corner of the net past the outstretched reach of Manley. It was the shot in the arm Boiling Springs needed at the perfect time.

"I think that was big because it gave us confidence going into the second half that we could score and get the ball in the net," Boiling Springs head coach Steve Brookens said. "I think they were getting to a point where they were really frustrated. Getting that one was a big relief."

The Bubblers scored three times in the second half, riding the momentum to a 4-0 victory over Big Spring.