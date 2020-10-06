HS Girls Soccer: Grace Sibert scores twice as Boiling Springs pulls away in second half from Big Spring

NEWVILLE — For nearly 38 minutes, the Boiling Springs girls soccer team dominated Big Spring on Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial clash.
However, the scoreboard told a different tale as the clubs remained locked in a 0-0 tie despite the lopsided play.
Up to that point, Boiling Springs had taken six shots on goal and accumulated 12 corners, but Big Spring's defense and goalkeeper Allyson Manley held them scoreless. Though not without some close calls, as a nearly own goal caromed off the post, and the Bubblers arced three headers over the crossbar.
But in the closing minutes of the first half, Grace Sibert found the ball on her left foot after a corner and ensuing scrum. The senior midfielder crossed it into the lower right corner of the net past the outstretched reach of Manley. It was the shot in the arm Boiling Springs needed at the perfect time.
"I think that was big because it gave us confidence going into the second half that we could score and get the ball in the net," Boiling Springs head coach Steve Brookens said. "I think they were getting to a point where they were really frustrated. Getting that one was a big relief."
The Bubblers scored three times in the second half, riding the momentum to a 4-0 victory over Big Spring.
"We moved the ball around well," Brookens said. "We've been working on trying to finish, and that just seems like a chore this year. Overall I was pleased with how we played."
Boiling Springs (3-1, 3-1 Colonial) added to its lead at 51:09 in the second half when Molly Starner successfully converted a penalty kick called on a Bulldog defender for a hand ball in front of the net.
Nine minutes later, Sibert pocketed her second goal of the night, this time off a feed from Peyton Lubinsky, from 25 yards out. And Ella Gettle arched a shot just inside the crossbar for the Bubblers' final tally of the game with six-and-half minutes remaining.
Big Spring (0-4, 0-4 Colonial) came into the contest looking to find its footing in this tumultuous, concentrated season. The offense is still searching for its first goal through four games as they have been outscored 27-0 so far.
"Every game we're giving up fewer goals, but we have to be able to score to win," Big Spring head coach Matt Kemp said. "I definitely think the first half was the best half we've played this year. I think the girls played as one team."
The Bulldogs, however, failed to threaten on the offensive end, rarely possessing and generating any sustained attack. It made for a long, uphill battle once Sibert scored and Big Spring was playing from behind. Boiling Springs' goalkeepers Delaney Beardmore and Makayla Murphy recorded the shutout without facing a single shot on goal.
"I think we have to look bigger," Kump said. We have to be a little more aggressive and dig down a little deeper. The biggest thing for us is we need an attacker to step up, take it on her back, and make people miss."
Manley finished with 13 saves on the Bubblers' 17 shots on goal.
Both schools return to action on Thursday. Boiling Springs entertains Northern at Ecker Field, while Big Spring hosts West Perry.
