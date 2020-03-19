HS Girls Soccer: Camp Hill standout Julia Raich calls Penn State her 'dream school' after committing to Nittany Lions

One of Camp Hill's biggest standouts is headed to Happy Valley.

Junior girls soccer player Julia Raich has decided to play collegiately at Penn State. She verbally announced her commitment March 1.

"Penn State is my dream school," Raich said through Twitter direct message Thursday. "It is the perfect fit for me, both athletically and academically. I have felt that way since my first visit. Penn State feels like home. Their soccer program is phenomenal. The coaches are huge on culture and the family environment, which was key for me. I will get to work with their incredible high-level coaching staff, train with best athletes in the country and have access to the unbelievable resources and awesome training facilities.

"I feel like Penn State will help me continue to improve my game tremendously and fully reach my potential. Also, the coaches focus on the overall well-being of their players and stress academic success."

Raich quickly became one of the Mid-Penn Conference's most prolific scorers.

Last season, she tallied 42 goals and 102 points to add on to over 200 points for her career., shattering the school's record of 182 with one more year to play.