HS Girls Soccer: Camp Hill standout Julia Raich calls Penn State her 'dream school' after committing to Nittany Lions

One of Camp Hill's biggest standouts is headed to Happy Valley.
Junior girls soccer player Julia Raich has decided to play collegiately at Penn State. She verbally announced her commitment March 1.
"Penn State is my dream school," Raich said through Twitter direct message Thursday. "It is the perfect fit for me, both athletically and academically. I have felt that way since my first visit. Penn State feels like home. Their soccer program is phenomenal. The coaches are huge on culture and the family environment, which was key for me. I will get to work with their incredible high-level coaching staff, train with best athletes in the country and have access to the unbelievable resources and awesome training facilities.
"I feel like Penn State will help me continue to improve my game tremendously and fully reach my potential. Also, the coaches focus on the overall well-being of their players and stress academic success."
Raich quickly became one of the Mid-Penn Conference's most prolific scorers.
Last season, she tallied 42 goals and 102 points to add on to over 200 points for her career., shattering the school's record of 182 with one more year to play.
Raich has played international with United States Youth Soccer, competed in an abundance of showcases and tournaments outside of her Lions squad, and has helped the Lions win back-to-back District 3 Class 1A titles and more recently a PIAA Class 1A championship in the fall, the first in school history.
You have free articles remaining.
Camp Hill went 25-0 this season, beating Shady Side Academy 2-0 in the state championship at Hersheypark Stadium with an insurance goal from Raich.
District 3 Girls Soccer: Julia Raich, Shelly Williams score as Camp Hill upends Fairfield again to repeat as Class 1A champs
Athlete of the Week: Camp Hill's Julia Raich spends her time perfecting her soccer skills and helping with the Special Olympics
HS Girls Soccer Highlights: Camp Hill's Julia Raich scores 200th career point; Big Spring ties Waynesboro
"I was so impressed [by Penn State]," Raich said. "Ultimately, my visit two weeks ago sealed the deal. I had a lot of offers from many Division I schools at all levels, but in the end nothing compared to the PSU family and the opportunities are endless there."
As a freshman, Raich juggled four sports with the Lions — soccer, cross country, basketball and track and field. She won team and individual medals across all four sports that year.
The Nittany Lions went 17-7-1 in 2019 under head coach Erica Dambach. Penn State allowed just one goal in three conference tournament games to win its eighth Big Ten championship, edging Michigan 2-1 in overtime. Then the Lions lost to No. 1 Stanford 2-0 in the NCAA Sweet 16, the seventh time in nine years they've made it that far.
Dambach, in her 14th year with the Lions, is an assistant coach for the U.S. Women's National Team. She's coached in various roles with the national teams since 2004. She has 250 career wins. She played collegiately at William & Mary.
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda