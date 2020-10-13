HS Girls Soccer: Alyssa Myers, Carlisle finally catch a break in win over Chambersburg

CARLISLE — The Carlisle girls soccer season would look much different record-wise if the Thundering Herd could catch a break now and again.

A bounce or two the other way. A carom or two inside the crossbar instead of off it. They’ve played tight games and found themselves on the unlucky end most of the time.

Hosting Chambersburg on Tuesday evening at Ken Millen Stadium, it looked like Carlisle was in for more of the same as two different shots bounced off the post in the first half. But then a slow grounder from Alyssa Myers went through the Trojan goalkeeper’s legs to break through and even the score at one.

“You feel bad for the keeper on that goal, but I said it’s about time something happens for this group,” Carlisle head coach Greg Clippinger said.

It was the opening the Herd needed not just for the game, but possibly their season as well. They used that momentum and rode it to four second-half goals on their way to a 5-2 victory over Chambersburg.

“Our line willing to go at them and keep going paid dividends,” Clippinger said. “We got a little looser as we went on. I think the first goal was key that it took the pressure off our backs. It was even up. The willingness to stick with things upfront really helped us.”