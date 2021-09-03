 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Girls Soccer: 5 area players to watch this season
0 Comments
alert top story
HS Girls Soccer

HS Girls Soccer: 5 area players to watch this season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With local teams kicking off the 2021 high school soccer season Friday, here are five local players to keep an eye on throughout the campaign.

Halle Engle, sr., for, Mechanicsburg

Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle (left) is one of the top returning girls soccer players in the state.

After recording her 200th point, scoring 31 goals, dishing out 13 assists and leading the Wildcats to their first district title in an all-state campaign as a junior, what does the Liberty University commit have in store for an encore and a senior swan song?

Jess Knaub, sr., for, Trinity

Jessica Knaub, Trinity

Trinity's Jessica Knaub (center) scored eight goals in seven games with the Shamrocks last season.

The recent Siena College commit netted eight goals with three assists in just seven games last season. She’s looking to make the most of a full slate as a senior with the Shamrocks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Ferraro, jr., for, Cedar Cliff

Taylor Ferraro, Cedar Cliff

Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro brings a keen offensive game into her junior season with the Colts.

Cedar Cliff’s offensive spark, Ferraro registered double-digit goals (11) as a sophomore. Her ability to find the back of the net should give the Colts a boost and keep defenders on their respective heels.

Emma Ahl, sr., mid, Carlisle

Emma Ahl, Carlisle

Carlisle's Emma Ahl gives the Thundering Herd a steadying presence at midfield.

With her experience and her steady play in the middle of the action alongside classmate Lydia Ring, Ahl helped Carlisle post another winning record last season in the competitive Commonwealth Division.

Hailey Dobb, sr., def, Camp Hill

Hailey Dobb, Camp Hill

Camp Hill's Hailey Dobb is one of the key players returning to the Lions' back line.

A key returning piece on the Lions’ back line, Dobb lends her skill and her experience to a Camp Hill team looking for another run into the postseason.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News