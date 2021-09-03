HS Girls Soccer: 5 area players to watch this season

With local teams kicking off the 2021 high school soccer season Friday, here are five local players to keep an eye on throughout the campaign.

Halle Engle, sr., for, Mechanicsburg

After recording her 200th point, scoring 31 goals, dishing out 13 assists and leading the Wildcats to their first district title in an all-state campaign as a junior, what does the Liberty University commit have in store for an encore and a senior swan song?

Jess Knaub, sr., for, Trinity

The recent Siena College commit netted eight goals with three assists in just seven games last season. She’s looking to make the most of a full slate as a senior with the Shamrocks.

Taylor Ferraro, jr., for, Cedar Cliff

Cedar Cliff’s offensive spark, Ferraro registered double-digit goals (11) as a sophomore. Her ability to find the back of the net should give the Colts a boost and keep defenders on their respective heels.

Emma Ahl, sr., mid, Carlisle